Mounting Middle East tensions push up costs of oil

(MENAFN) Following Iran's assault on Israel in response to an alleged Israeli operation targeting the Iranian consulate in Syria, analysts predict a surge in oil prices on Monday. The attack, which marks Iran's direct engagement with Israel for the first time, has ignited concerns about a wider regional conflict.



Last week, anticipation of Iran's retaliation had already driven up oil prices, contributing to Brent crude reaching USD92.18 per barrel by Friday, its highest level since October. At settlement, oil prices rose further, with Brent crude settling at USD90.45 and US West Texas Intermediate crude futures at USD85.66.



Trading on Sunday remained suspended, heightening expectations of increased prices when markets reopen. However, Tamas Varga of oil brokerage BVM noted that while the initial market reaction was robust, sustained price increases may hinge on whether regional oil supplies face significant disruption.



Despite the escalation, there has been no immediate impact on oil production, and Iran has suggested that the matter could be considered resolved. US President Joe Biden has announced plans to convene a meeting of G7 leaders on Sunday to coordinate a diplomatic response to Iran's attack, indicating a concerted effort to address the escalating tensions in the region.



