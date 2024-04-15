China's spot interbank gold prices rise on Monday, reports CFETS

(MENAFN) On Monday, China's benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions showed an upward trend, as reported by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS). The benchmark price for gold of 99.95 percent purity or above was recorded at 566.36 yuan per gram, reflecting an increase of 7.27 yuan compared to the previous trading day. Similarly, the price for gold of 99.99 percent purity or above rose by 13.07 yuan from the previous trading day to reach 567.21 yuan.



The spot transaction prices observed on the interbank price inquiry market are subject to fluctuations, with movements permitted within a range of 15 percent from the benchmark prices each trading day. This mechanism allows for flexibility in response to market dynamics and ensures that prices reflect supply and demand conditions in real time.



Introduced in 2012, the interbank gold price inquiry business plays a vital role in enhancing market liquidity and diversifying trading models within the gold market. By providing a centralized platform for price discovery and transactions, the system contributes to the efficient functioning of the gold market and facilitates transparent and orderly trading activities.



Overall, the upward movement in benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions underscores the resilience and attractiveness of gold as an investment asset, reflecting ongoing demand and market dynamics. As market participants continue to monitor developments, the interbank gold price inquiry market remains a key component of China's gold trading infrastructure, supporting liquidity and transparency in the market.

