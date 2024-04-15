Chinese New Year boosts visitor arrivals to New Zealand in February

(MENAFN) According to Stats NZ, the Chinese New Year celebration in February 2024 significantly bolstered visitor arrivals to New Zealand from China, marking the highest number of monthly arrivals since January 2020, before the onset of the pandemic.



In February 2024, there were 37,900 arrivals from China, representing a notable increase of 33,700 compared to the same period in 2023. This surge in arrivals reflects the resumption of travel activity and the lifting of pandemic-related restrictions, with January 2020 witnessing the highest monthly arrivals from China at 50,300 before global travel limitations were imposed.



"Monthly arrivals from China typically peak in January or February each year, depending on the timing of Chinese New Year," Tehseen Islam, the population indicators manager at Stats NZ, stated.



According to Islam, China ranked as the third largest contributor to overseas visitors to New Zealand in February 2024, trailing behind Australia and the United States.



The total number of visitor arrivals in February 2024 amounted to 362,800, marking a substantial increase of 94,100 compared to the same period in 2023. Islam noted that approximately one-third of this surge in arrivals could be attributed to visitors from China.



Furthermore, New Zealand experienced a notable increase in outbound travel by its residents in February 2024. A record-breaking 204,500 New Zealand residents returned from short-term overseas trips during the month, setting a new milestone for February travel figures.



This marked the first time that the number of returning residents exceeded 200,000 for the month of February, highlighting a significant uptick in outbound travel activity among New Zealanders.

MENAFN15042024000045015839ID1108094399