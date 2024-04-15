Israeli forces attack displaced Palestinians in Gaza, leaving 5 dead, injuring others

(MENAFN) According to local sources, the Israeli occupation forces inflicted tragedy upon internally displaced Palestinians in the northern Gaza Strip, resulting in the death of 5 individuals, including a woman, and causing injuries to others as they attempted to return home. The incident occurred near Al Rashid Street, where the victims were targeted by the Israeli forces using artillery shells, gunfire, and poison gas bombs. This brutal attack adds to the longstanding cycle of violence and suffering endured by the Palestinian population in the war-torn enclave.



The devastating toll of the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza has been staggering, with the conflict since October 7 claiming the lives of 33,729 Palestinians and leaving 76,371 others wounded. The relentless assault has left thousands of victims trapped under the rubble of demolished homes and infrastructure, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the besieged territory. The loss of life and the suffering inflicted upon innocent civilians underscore the urgent need for international intervention to address the root causes of the conflict and to uphold the principles of justice, human rights, and dignity for all parties involved.



The latest attack on internally displaced Palestinians highlights the pervasive atmosphere of fear and uncertainty that pervades daily life in Gaza, where the threat of violence and devastation looms large. As the Palestinian people continue to endure unimaginable hardships amid ongoing hostilities, efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace must remain at the forefront of international diplomatic initiatives. It is imperative for the international community to take concrete actions to hold the perpetrators of violence and aggression accountable and to work towards a comprehensive and sustainable resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

