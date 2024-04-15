Flooding hits Afghanistan amid heavy seasonal rains, claiming 33 lives

(MENAFN) According to Abdullah Janan Saiq, the Taliban's spokesman for the State Ministry for Natural Disaster Management, heavy flooding triggered by seasonal rains has wreaked havoc in Afghanistan over the past three days, resulting in significant loss of life and widespread destruction. Saiq reported that at least 33 people have lost their lives, while 27 others have sustained injuries as flash floods ravaged the capital city of Kabul and several other provinces across the country.



The devastating floods have caused extensive damage, with over 600 houses either partially or completely destroyed and approximately 200 livestock perishing in the deluge. Furthermore, the flooding has inflicted significant agricultural losses, damaging around 800 hectares of farmland, and disrupting transportation networks, with more than 85 kilometers (53 miles) of roads rendered impassable.



The provinces of Western Farah, Herat, southern Zabul, and Kandahar have been particularly hard hit by the floods, exacerbating the already dire humanitarian situation in these regions. Despite relief efforts being underway, the scale of the damage underscores the urgent need for assistance and support to affected communities.



Compounding the challenges, the weather department has issued warnings of additional rainfall in the coming days across most of Afghanistan's 34 provinces, heightening the risk of further flooding and exacerbating the ongoing crisis. As Afghanistan grapples with the aftermath of these devastating floods, concerted efforts are underway to provide aid and relief to affected areas and mitigate the impact of the disaster on vulnerable populations.

