Crypto Let Off Steam Rather Than Start A Reversal

It was a non-boring weekend for the cryptocurrency market. Market sentiment swung sharply towards buying the dollar and selling stocks, gold, and cryptos on Friday afternoon. Also operating over the weekend, the crypto market accelerated its decline on Saturday, with capitalisation falling to $2.2 trillion (-18% from Monday's peak) but began to recover on Sunday and has risen to $2.42 trillion (-7% in seven days) at the time of writing.

Bitcoin's weekly decline was the largest in eight months and, in dollar terms, the largest on record since the November 2022 FTX crash. Following Bitcoin, other digital assets collapsed as well. Many of the largest altcoins lost about a third of their value over Friday and Saturday.

Bitcoin dipped below $60K over the weekend, but a recovery on Sunday and at the start of the day on Monday brought the price back up to $66.2K. The weekend's failure made the technical picture more contradictory. On the bullish side, BTCUSD met strong buying on the decline to the 61.8% retracement level from the rise from the lows at the beginning of the year to the peaks in March. It's a classic correction that often clears the way to the upside.