Economist projects losses, estimates future risks of Sudan's financial disaster

(MENAFN) Economist Wael Fahmy has provided a stark assessment of the economic devastation wrought by Sudan's protracted conflict, estimating the value of destroyed assets to be in the range of USD500 to USD700 billion. He warns that should the war persist, the nation faces the prospect of further contraction in its production bases and potentially even a complete collapse in public finance revenues. Such a scenario would exacerbate losses beyond previous estimates, amplifying the already dire economic consequences of the conflict.



Fahmy highlights the industrial sector as particularly hard hit, with an estimated 75 percent loss of production units. Following closely behind are the services sector, facing a 70 percent loss, and the agricultural sector, grappling with a 65 percent loss. The widespread destruction extends beyond military assets, encompassing critical physical infrastructure such as bridges, dams, electricity, water, and fuel transmission networks. Communication, health, and educational facilities have also been ravaged, along with public buildings, production and industrial sectors, and markets. Moreover, countless citizens have suffered the destruction of their homes and property, further compounding the human toll of the conflict. The cost of environmental degradation and pollution further exacerbates the multifaceted impacts of the crisis, painting a grim picture of the economic fallout facing Sudan.

MENAFN15042024000045015682ID1108094389