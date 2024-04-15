Avolta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Avolta extends retail contract with Athens International Airport to 2034

Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL), the leading global travel experience player, will build on its longstanding retail presence at Greece's Athens International Airport with a ten year contract extension until the beginning of 2034. The contract extension sees Avolta continue to operate 31 retail stores, over a combined floor space of more than 4,900 m2 in Greece's busiest airport. The agreement underscores the significance of Avolta's strong business partnerships in realizing the company's Destination 2027 strategy to create a travel experience revolution. Avolta's subsidiary Hellenic Duty Free Shops has operated duty-free retail stores at Athens International Airport since the airport first commenced operations in 2001. As of February 2024, Avolta increased its retail footprint by approximately 290 m2, as part of a refurbishment of the Schengen area's expansive walk-through duty-free store. The developments aim to enhance Avolta's product offering by elevating the Perfume and Cosmetics section and extending the range of accessories. Travellers will also enjoy a more seamless shopping experience, with expanded checkout areas and the option to self-checkout. Unique design elements will evoke the ambiance of Greece, creating a distinct sense of place for travelers while showcasing Greek local products, cuisine, and souvenirs.



Luis Marin, President and CEO Europe, Middle East and Africa, Avolta said: "We are thankful to Athens International Airport and proudly announce the extension of our partnership – a collaboration that has been mutually successful for the past 23 years and is now set to continue to the beginning of 2034. I also extend my sincere thanks to the team at Avolta, whose collective efforts paved the way for a significant contract extension at one of the key airports in which we operate in Southern Europe, and which is so important to Mediterranean tourism. As we journey towards our Destination 2027 strategy, we continue to provide travelers with premium experiences and exceptional services, based on a deep understanding of our stakeholders' needs and market trends. We are committed to reshaping the travel experience through innovative solutions and loyal partnerships, ultimately transforming airports into destinations that travelers are happy to spend time in."



George Eleftherakos, Chief Development Officer, Athens International Airport, said: "We are excited to expand our long-lasting relationship with Avolta, acclaimed operators of the largest retail concession at the Athens International Airport. Working together for ten more years with a global leader in travel experience like Avolta, is definitely a step towards accomplishing our common goal for providing the best that Greece has to offer and a truly unforgettable Athenian airport experience to millions of travellers passing through our Airport!”



Since March 2001, Athens International Airport (AIA) keeps offering high-level services, having earned the trust of airlines, passengers, partners, and stakeholders. In 2023, the airport connected travellers from over 155 destinations in 55 countries, on more than 65 airlines, with traffic amounting to 28.17 million passengers, exceeding the 2022 levels by 24% and higher than the respective 2019 levels by 10.2%. AIA's commercial offering has undergone an extensive transformation during the last 3 years, through the introduction of large number of top Greek Highstreet and leading international concepts in its terminals. For further information:



