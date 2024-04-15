Original-Research: Nynomic AG (Von Nuways AG)

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: Nynomic AG - from NuWays AGClassification of NuWays AG to Nynomic AGCompany Name: Nynomic AGISIN: DE000A0MSN11Reason for the research: UpdateRecommendation: Kaufenfrom: 15.04.2024Target price: EUR 52.00Target price on sight of: 12 MonatenLast rating change: Analyst: Christian SandherrNew product launched: Another building block for the mid-term Nynomic announced that its subsidiary Spectral Engines and KraemerElektronik, an expert for high quality testing systems of bulk solids forthe pharmaceutical, chemical and food industry, have jointly developed andnow presented a new product, the LabScanner Plus. While Kraemer Elektronik provides the casing including the technology tomeasure weight and shape, Nynomic's eight sensors (based on the NIRONEscanner) quickly determine the composition of the tested pills. With this,one can analyze and digitalize the results of large sample sizes quickly intended to quickly build up the databases necessary to reliablydetect counterfeit pharmaceuticals with its handheld sensors, it should bemet with broad interest from quality assurance departments in thepharmaceutical industry. Following the successful certification from potential customers, Nynomicshould be able to generate first sales this year already, eNuW. While weonly expect a small sales contribution from LabScanner Plus in FY24e (~ €1m, eNuW), it contributes another building block to management's mid- tolong-term strategy and should have the potential for a mid single-digitannual sales contribution during the next few years. FY24 growth to accelerate. Following last year's muted sales growth (1%)largely due to the lumpy nature of parts of the group and customers'inventory normalizations, FY24e looks set to show a notable acceleration expect 12% yoy growth (8% organic) on the back of a number of driversincluding (1) unbroken demand from semi customers, (2) fulfilment precisionfarming orders, (3) TactiScan gaining traction, (4) a structurally growingmedtech market and (5) new product launches such as LabScanner Plus. Additional growth from acquisitions likely. As highlighted during therecent earnings call and inline with the growth strategy, Nynomic should belooking to add 1-2 additional companies during the next six months. Thanksto its balance sheet strength, it could also consider larger targets withup to € 20m sales. Trading below 11x EV/EBIT FY24e and in light of theprospects reflected in the company's mid-term guidance of € 200m sales anda 16-19% EBIT margin, shares look attractively priced. We confirm our BUYrating with an unchanged € 52 PT based on DCF can download the research here:For additional information visit our websiteContact for questionsNuWays AG - Equity ResearchWeb: Email: ...LinkedIn: Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany++++++++++Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.++++++++++-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research result of this research does not constitute investment adviceor an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

MENAFN15042024004691010666ID1108094380