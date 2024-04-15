GOOD Vision Unveils K-Shape™: A Revolutionary Corneal Topographer At The International Exhibition Of Inventions Of Geneva

(MENAFN- EQS Group)



EQS Newswire / 15/04/2024 / 10:00 CET/CEST



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GOOD Vision Technologies Co., Limited

GOOD Vision is a Hong Kong-based startup dedicated to advancing the field of corneal reshaping technologies. With a focus on innovation, efficiency, and affordability, the company develops innovative solutions to empower eye practitioners and enhance the quality of eye care worldwide.



15/04/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at

