(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) ICONSIAM hosts a 12-day Songkran event titled 'THAICONIC SONGKRAN CELEBRATION: Joyful Songkran Festival, Continuing the Legacy of World Heritage'. Five days in, the event has had a successful turnout, with many tourists from different countries joining in the fun, exceeding the initial target, and it is expected to attract over 2 million visitors from all over the world in 12 days.



BANKGKOK, THAILANAD - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 April 2024 - In celebration of the Songkran Festival's prestigious recognition by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage, ICONSIAM, the global landmark on the Chao Phraya River, has joined forces with the government and private sectors to welcome the Thai New Year with a world-class Songkran celebration titled "THE ICONIC SONGKRAN FESTIVAL 2024." This event is the one and only Songkran celebration in Bangkok set against the breathtaking backdrop of the magnificent Chao Phraya River that lasts for 12 days (April 10 – 21, 2024), and it is expected to attract over 2 million visitors from all over the world. Under the concept of "THAICONIC SONGKRAN CELEBRATION: Joyful Songkran Festival, Continuing the Legacy of World Heritage" honors Thai identity by blending traditional Thai recreational activities with contemporary cultural entertainment. This event delivers the most memorable experiences, with grand celebrations filling every corner of ICONSIAM from today to April 21, 2024.









Mr. Supoj Chaiwatsirikul, Managing Director of ICONSIAM Company Limited , said, "As a world-class landmark along the Chao Phraya River, serving as a significant tourist destination in Bangkok and Thailand, this year, ICONSIAM hosts the Songkran event to be more enjoyable and memorable than ever before. The celebration is particularly meaningful as the 'Songkran in Thailand' festival was registered as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO at the end of last year. "THE ICONIC SONGKRAN FESTIVAL 2024 showcases the rich traditions and customs of Songkran while welcoming tourists from around the world with warm hospitality and contemporary Thai entertainment. This collaborative effort seeks to create a historic event and promote Songkran in Thailand as a world-class festival. The goal is to honor Thai cultural heritage by blending contemporary elements and presenting it in a way that resonates with future generations. The Songkran Festival plays a pivotal role in driving economic growth for Thailand. This year at ICONSIAM, we are expected to welcome over 2 million Thais and international tourists for over the course of 12 days."

















"THE ICONIC SONGKRAN FESTIVAL 2024" at ICONSIAM showcases a joyful celebration of Thai culture and traditions, featuring several highlights:





Songkran Mahothorndevi Parade : A 7-day parade along the Chao Phraya River from showcasing Thai cultural richness, featuring top 7 famous actresses and artists, including Aff Taksaorn, Pie Rinrada, Becky Rebecca, Bella Ranee, Mai Davika and Diana Flipo, as well as internationally renowned Thai artist Minnie, a member of South Korean girl group (G) I-DLE, to be represented as Miss Songkran 2024.

Bathing of the Buddha Sihing : ICONSIAM has brought the replica of the Phra Buddha Sihing from Wat Phra Singh Woramahawihan, Chiang Mai Province to be placed at Exit Gate 1, G Floor, ICONLUXE Zone. Visitors can participate in a water-pouring ceremony to ask for blessings and purification. This traditional ritual is believed to bring good luck and prosperity to those who take part in it. Songkran Water Splashing : Enjoy water splashing festivities at Water Splash Landmark at River Park, the only place in Thailand offering such an experience amidst the scenic backdrop of the Chao Phraya River from today until April 21. Moreover, there are mini-concerts performed by well-known Thai artists, and other cultural performances added to the festive atmosphere for visitors both locals and tourists to enjoy.

ICONSIAM is honored in collaborating with various sectors in hostingThis festival attracts tourists from all over the world, further stimulating tourism in Thailand, and provides a joyful and culturally enriching experience for all visitors worldwide, combining traditional festivities with modern entertainment and enjoyable activities over the course of 12 days from April 10 to 21. For more information about ICONSIAM, please visit or Facebook: ICONSIAM