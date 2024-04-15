Jordan’s King engages in discussions with US leader around regional de-escalation, Gaza ceasefire

(MENAFN) During a phone call on Sunday, King Abdullah II of Jordan and US President Joe Biden engaged in discussions concerning the latest developments in the region, particularly focusing on efforts to de-escalate tensions and achieve a ceasefire in Gaza. The Jordanian King emphasized the urgent necessity of halting the escalation in the region immediately, highlighting the potential consequences of any further escalation by Israel, which could lead to a broader conflict across the region.



King Abdullah stressed the imperative of ending the hostilities in Gaza promptly as a crucial step to prevent the escalation of the conflict and avoid its spillover into neighboring areas. He underscored the importance of prioritizing the protection of civilians in Gaza and ensuring the uninterrupted flow of essential humanitarian aid to address the pressing needs of the population. The King emphasized the need for all available means to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance effectively.



Additionally, the phone call addressed the significance of maintaining close coordination between Jordan and the United States regarding regional developments. Both leaders recognized the importance of ongoing cooperation and collaboration to address the evolving situation in the region effectively. This commitment to coordination reflects a shared determination to navigate the complexities of the regional landscape and work towards achieving stability and security for all parties involved.

