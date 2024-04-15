Sudan's current war impacts lives, economy, stability

(MENAFN) A year following its eruption in the southern outskirts of Khartoum on April 15, 2023, the war between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces has exacted a heavy toll on both human lives and economic stability. The conflict has resulted in an estimated death toll of around 17,000 individuals and inflicted widespread economic devastation, with losses reaching into the billions of dollars. Moreover, it has precipitated a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented proportions, described by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Aid as one of the most tragic in the world. Millions have been forcibly displaced from their homes, with approximately 25 million people now facing hunger as a dire consequence.



The latest report from the UN Office for the Coordination of Aid underscores fears of a further deterioration in humanitarian conditions, particularly as the availability of safe havens for those fleeing combat zones diminishes. The conflict's reach has significantly expanded in recent times, encompassing over 70 percent of Sudan's territory. The battleground has shifted from Khartoum to regions such as Darfur and Kordofan in the west, the White Nile in the south, and the states of Gezira and Sennar in the central and western south.



As the conflict persists and spreads across vast swathes of the country, the ramifications for Sudanese society are profound and far-reaching. The ongoing violence not only exacts a heavy toll on human lives and livelihoods but also threatens to plunge entire communities into further despair and destitution. Amidst mounting concerns that the conflict may escalate into a comprehensive civil war, urgent international attention and concerted efforts are imperative to address the root causes of the crisis and alleviate the suffering of millions affected by its devastating consequences.

