Deadly landslides strike Indonesia's Sulawesi island, claiming lives of over 18

(MENAFN) Officials reported on Monday that a search and rescue team discovered the bodies of 18 individuals who had been killed by landslides on Sulawesi island in Indonesia.



Additionally, two individuals remain missing, and efforts to locate them are ongoing. Mexianus Bekabel, the chief of Makassar Search and Rescue, stated that rescuers located approximately 14 bodies in Makale village on Sunday afternoon, with an additional four found in South Makale.



"We are still looking for two more victims, but fog and drizzle made the search difficult and officers in the field were overwhelmed,” On Monday, Sulaiman Malia, who serves as the chief of the Tana Toraja district Disaster Management Agency, provided further information or commentary regarding the situation.



According to Gunardi Mundu, the local police chief, the Tana Toraja district of South Sulawesi province witnessed devastating mudslides late Saturday night. Triggered by heavy rainfall, mud cascaded down from the surrounding hills, engulfing four houses. Mundu reported that one of the houses was hosting a family gathering at the time of the landslide.



In response to the disaster, a significant search and rescue operation was launched, involving dozens of soldiers, police officers, and volunteers. The effort focused on the remote hillside villages of Makale and South Makale, where the landslides occurred. Despite the challenging conditions, rescuers were able to extract two injured individuals, including an 8-year-old girl, from the debris. They were swiftly transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.



However, rescue efforts faced considerable obstacles due to downed communication lines, adverse weather conditions, and unstable terrain, as highlighted by Muhari, an official involved in the operation.



Tana Toraja is renowned for its picturesque landscapes and cultural heritage, attracting numerous tourists to its popular attractions. These include traditional houses and wooden statues, as well as unique burial practices where bodies are interred in caves, known locally as tau-tau.

MENAFN15042024000045015839ID1108094349