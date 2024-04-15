Israel's defense costs rise after Iranian missiles, drones intercepted

(MENAFN) According to a report by Israeli newspaper, Israel incurred significant expenses amounting to up to 5 billion shekels (approximately USD1.35 billion) in intercepting dozens of Iranian missiles and drones during a recent incident. Brigadier General Ram Aminah, former financial advisor to the Israeli Chief of Staff, highlighted the substantial cost of defense operations, estimating it to range between 4 to 5 billion shekels.



Aminah emphasized that this estimation solely pertains to the expenses incurred in intercepting the Iranian projectiles and does not encompass the costs associated with any minor injuries sustained during the incident. He further elucidated on the specific costs involved, revealing that intercepting an Iranian ballistic missile with an "Arrow" missile amounts to USD3.5 million per unit, while the expenditure for a "Magic Wand" missile stands at USD1 million. Additionally, the engagement of aircraft sorties in intercepting the Iranian threats adds to the overall expense.



Earlier reports from Hebrew newspaper "Haaretz" quoted Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari, who disclosed that approximately 350 missiles and drones were launched from Iran towards Israel. Despite the volume of incoming threats, the majority were successfully intercepted, mitigating potential damages, as reported by the Anadolu Agency.



The incident underscores the substantial financial burden borne by Israel in safeguarding its territory against external threats, particularly amidst escalations in tensions with Iran. The interception of missiles and drones not only entails immediate costs in terms of defense mechanisms but also underscores the broader implications of regional security challenges on Israel's fiscal considerations.

