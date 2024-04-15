               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Danske Bank Share Buy-Back Programme: Transactions In Week 15


4/15/2024 4:16:16 AM

Company announcement no. 16 2024



 Group Communications
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. +45 45 14 00 00
15 April 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 15

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 15:

Number
of shares 		VWAP
DKK 		Gross value
DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 4,213,534 199.9952 842,686,762
08/04/2024 117,800 208.4345 24,553,584
09/04/2024 125,824 207.6738 26,130,348
10/04/2024 135,000 205.9245 27,799,808
11/04/2024 180,726 202.3183 36,564,177
12/04/2024 123,000 204.8016 25,190,597
Total accumulated over week 15 682,350 205.5228 140,238,514
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 4,895,884 200.7656 982,925,276

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.57% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00


Attachments

  • Individual Transactions - Week 15
  • Company announcement no 16 2024

