Aston Villa stuns title contenders Arsenal with 2-0 win in Premier League match

(MENAFN) Aston Villa delivered a remarkable upset on Sunday, stunning title contenders Arsenal with a 2-0 victory at the Emirates Stadium in London. This unexpected result allowed Manchester City to maintain their position at the summit of the English Premier League standings. Goals from Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins secured the win for the visiting Aston Villa side, marking a significant triumph in their campaign.



Meanwhile, Manchester City further solidified their lead in the Premier League with a commanding 5-1 triumph over Luton Town on Saturday. This victory propelled them to the top of the table for the first time since November 25th, establishing them as the frontrunners in the title race. The timing of their ascent to the league's summit was opportune, particularly following Liverpool's surprising 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace earlier on Sunday and Arsenal's stumble against Aston Villa.



With defending champions Manchester City amassing 73 points from 32 matches, they continue to assert their dominance in the league standings. However, both Arsenal and Liverpool remain in close pursuit, each boasting 71 points and eager to challenge for the title.



Aston Villa's impressive performance not only secured them three valuable points but also elevated them to fourth place in the league standings. With a total of 63 points accumulated thus far in the season, they have emerged as a formidable contender in the race for European qualification.

