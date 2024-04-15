British pound brightens, driving possible resurgence

(MENAFN) Speculation arises over a potential upturn in the fortunes of the British pound, a notion that might raise eyebrows amidst years of stagnation following the Brexit referendum in 2016. However, emerging indicators suggest that the pound could be poised to embark on a positive trajectory.



One notable factor contributing to this potential shift is the marked decline in UK inflation since its peak in 2022, encompassing both headline and core metrics. This downward trend has propelled inflation-adjusted real interest rates into positive territory—a phenomenon that typically bolsters any currency. This development stands out for the British pound, which has historically grappled with negative real interest rates in recent years.



Adding to this outlook is the Bank of England's anticipated dovish approach to interest rate adjustments, expected to commence in the latter half of the year. The gradual nature of rate cuts implies an extended period of positive real interest rates for the pound, lending further support to its potential ascent.



Moreover, the broader global economic landscape presents a conducive environment for the pound's resurgence. Improvements in external economic conditions often favor currencies closely tied to global growth, such as the British pound. As US government bond yields are projected to plateau and potentially contract in the months ahead, interest rate differentials sensitive to the two-year cycle could shift in favor of sterling. Consequently, this could bolster GBP/USD levels in the latter part of the year, accentuating the pound's upward momentum.



In sum, a confluence of factors—including subdued inflation, a cautious monetary policy stance, and favorable external economic dynamics—paints a picture of cautious optimism regarding the British pound's prospects, hinting at the possibility of a notable turnaround after years of relative stagnation.

MENAFN15042024000045015682ID1108094300