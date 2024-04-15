Palestine calls on ICC to take action against illegal Israeli settlers in West Bank

(MENAFN) The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on Sunday, urging the International Criminal Court (ICC) to take action against illegal Israeli settlers who are reportedly committing crimes in the West Bank. The ministry called for the swift issuance of arrest warrants targeting extremist settlers and their supporters who are allegedly involved in offenses against Palestinians.



Furthermore, the Palestinian authority appealed to the international community to intervene urgently, compelling Israel to cease all settlement activities in the region. They emphasized the need for dismantling armed settler organizations and militias, withdrawal of weapons, cessation of funding, and the punishment of individuals providing support and protection to such groups.



In addition to these calls for action, the statement emphasized the necessity of imposing binding international sanctions on the entire colonial settlement system. The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs explicitly deemed this system illegal and illegitimate, signaling a firm stance against the expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied territories.



The urgency of these pleas for intervention and justice is underscored by recent events. On Friday, illegal settlers reportedly launched a violent attack on the village of Al-Mughayyir, resulting in the tragic death of a young man and the injury of numerous Palestinians. The attack also resulted in the destruction of 40 homes and numerous vehicles, exacerbating tensions in the region.



The situation escalated further on Saturday, with settlers reportedly renewing their attacks on several Palestinian villages and towns in the Ramallah and Nablus regions. These incidents serve as stark reminders of the ongoing violence and instability plaguing the West Bank, highlighting the pressing need for concerted efforts to address the root causes of the conflict and ensure the protection of civilian populations.

