(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

To

NASDAQ Copenhagen Executive Management

Lersø Parkallé 100

DK-2100 København Ø

Telephone +45 7012 5300

Telefax +45 4514 9622

15 April 2024





Company Announcement No 28/202 4

Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S



Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes prepayments as of Friday 12 April 2024. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on .





Yours sincerely

The Executive Management





Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

Attachments



Nr. 28_Ekstraordinaere indfrielser_uk Bilag til selskabsmeddelelse nr 28-2024