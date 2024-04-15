Arvind Kejriwal Supreme Court Hearing Live: Delhi CM To Stay In Jail, SC Sends Notice To ED

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Arvind Kejriwal Supreme Court Hearing Live Updates: The Supreme Court of India will hear a plea challenging the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his subsequent remand in an excise policy-related money laundering case. Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta will hear the matter today.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.