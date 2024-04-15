Rahul Gandhi's Helicopter Searched By Election Officials In Nilgiris Ahead Of Phase 1 Polling

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Election Commission (EC) officials on Monday conducted checks in a helicopter carrying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, when it
landed at the Nilgiri College of Arts and Science in Tamil Nadu, reports said reported by PTI, \"the flying squad officials conducted the search after the helicopter landed here, police said was on his way to his parliamentary constituency, Kerala's Wayanad, where he is slated to attend a slew of road shows and public meetings. He later held a roadshow in Wayanad, where he arrived as part of his two-day tour of the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also in Kerala today, April 15, for election campaigning. He attended an election rally in state capital Thiruvananthapuram, and is slated to take part in another rally in Thrissur is contesting the April 26 Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad, seeking a second successive term Gandhi is scheduled to take part in a United Democratic Front (UDF) rally in northern Kozhikode district in the evening, apart from several campaign programmes in his constituency former Congress president will be up against senior CPI leader Annie Raja and K Surendran, the state unit chief of the
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala, in Wayanad constituency, considered a bastion of the Congress-led
UDF in Kerala, where all 20 constituencies are scheduled to vote on April 26 as part of the second phase of the Lok Sabha election, is experiencing intense political activity on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also conducting campaign rallies in the state Lok Sabha polls in India are scheduled to take place from April 19, 2024, to June 1, 2024, to choose the 543 representatives for the 18th Lok Sabha. The elections will be conducted over seven phases, with the outcome being declared on June 4.In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi secured victory in Wayanad by a significant margin of over 4.31 lakh votes, marking the largest victory margin in Kerala during those polls. He obtained a vote share of 64.94%, defeating LDF candidate PP Suneer. The NDA, represented by BDJ (S) leader Tushar Vellapally, garnered approximately 78,000 votes, accounting for a mere 7.25% of the total Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) claimed victory in 19 out of 20 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Among these, the Congress secured 15 seats, while its allies the Indian Union Muslim League won two seats, the Revolutionary Socialist Party clinched one, and the Kerala Congress (M) secured one seat, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) won a single seat in Alappuzha.(With inputs from agencies)
