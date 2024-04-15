Bengaluru: Drunk Man Allegedly Harasses Woman Walking Near Benniganahalli Metro Station, Sparks Outrage

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) An incident near the Benniganahalli Metro station in Bengaluru has raised concerns about the safety of women using the metro system, prompting demands for increased security measures. The incident near the Benniganahalli Metro station has highlighted the pressing issue of women's safety in public spaces. The incident involved an intoxicated man allegedly behaving inappropriately towards a college girl on the skywalk of the station, sparking outrage among passengers.

The incident occurred as the student crossed Old Madras Road via the foot overbridge connected to the metro station. Upon reaching the escalator, she approached a security guard to report the misconduct of a man who had followed and harassed her. Metro staff promptly apprehended the accused, who confessed to the police upon questioning.

Bengaluru Metro staff under scrutiny after worker allegedly denied entry over lack of shirt buttons

Despite the seriousness of the incident, the young woman expressed reluctance to file a formal complaint. Metro officials clarified that she was not a metro passenger but had been using the skywalk solely to cross the road.

Passengers, however, have voiced their concerns over the incident, calling for increased security measures to prevent such occurrences. Many have emphasized the need for more security personnel at metro stations to ensure the safety of women.