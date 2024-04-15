Kerala: Woman Hacks Husband To Death In Pathanamthitta

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pathanamthitta: A woman was taken into custody for killing her husband in Pathanamthitta. The deceased was identified as Ratnakaran, a native of Pathanamthitta. His wife Shanta was taken into custody by the police.

The incident took place around 11 pm last day. Shanta hit her husband with an iron rod on his head during an argument. The police registered a case and started an investigation into the matter.

The police stated that both of them were under the influence of alcohol. Ratnakaran was rushed to Nilakkal Hospital, however, his life could not be saved. The police stated the reason for the murder was due to a family dispute.