BJP Alleges Targeted Attacks In West Bengal; Homes, Religious Sites Hit In Murshidabad (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday (April 13) raised alarm over the vandalism of religious sites in Maujampur and Mirzapur villages in West Bengal's Murshidabad district. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he decried the unabated destruction, saying that miscreants were also targeting innocent people's homes while causing widespread damage, including cutting off the power supply to exacerbate the situation.

Adhikari appealed to the Election Commission, the Assistant Director General of Police (Law and Order), and the Chief Secretary to intervene swiftly, halt the vandalism, and restore normalcy in the affected areas. Accompanying his plea was a video recorded the distressing events.

'Will allow Indian officials to meet 17 crew at seized ship soon': Iran affter S Jaishankar's call

Following day, BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya echoed Adhikari's concerns, reporting massive riots in Maujampur and Mirzapur under Beldanga Police Station. He highlighted the destruction of homes and religious sites, stressing that these incidents occurred under the watch of Mamata Banerjee.

Adding to this, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee denounced the targeted attacks on Hindus, urging immediate intervention from the Election Commission to safeguard lives and restore order. She stressed the failure of Mamata Banerjee's TMC regime in preventing such violence.

The Bengal unit of the BJP echoed similar sentiments, stressing the urgency of the situation and demanding swift action to quell the violence and ensure the safety of citizens. The party called for the restoration of normalcy and emphasized the paramount importance of prioritizing citizens' safety in the midst of escalating tensions.

Kerala: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to address election campaign programs today