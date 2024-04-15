Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Demand For Rental Helicopters, Airplanes Surge As Polling Dates Approach

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Demand for rental helicopters and aeroplanes is surging as the Lok Sabha elections 2024 draw near, with political parties vying for attention in the campaign arena. The heightened demand has led to a 25% increase in demand compared to normal periods, driving rental prices to double.

During election periods, the demand for chartered flights has soared, with rates skyrocketing from 4.5 lakhs to 5.25 lakhs per hour. Similarly, helicopter rentals have seen a significant surge, with prices climbing from 1.5 lakhs to 3.5 lakhs per hour.

Private jets, in particular, have witnessed a spike in demand, with a 100% increase compared to previous elections. This surge in demand, coupled with limited supply, has led to a significant rise in rental prices. Experts predict that owners of private jet companies stand to make a profit of 15 to 20 per cent during this election season.

The increased demand for private jets is notably high in states like Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh, where political leaders are actively campaigning.

According to reports submitted to the Central Election Commission, significant sums have been spent on private jets by various political parties during election campaigns. For instance, the BJP reportedly spent Rs 250 crore, while the Congress spent 126 crores on private jets during the 2019-20 elections.