Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Will Change Kerala To Global Heritage Status,' Says PM Modi

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thrissur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Kunnamkulam for an election campaign on Monday ( April 15). NDA candidates Suresh Gopi and

TN Sarasu welcomed PM Modi this morning. PM Modi addressed a public meeting unveiling the BJP's vision of 'Vikas' and 'Viraasat' for the next five years. Palakkad, also known as Kerala's gateway, captivates visitors with its natural beauty. PM Modi emphasized the state's numerous religious sites and expressed his desire to raise Kerala to global heritage status. Plans include improving connectivity through a network of highways and expressways, as well as deploying high-speed Vande Bharat trains, to significantly develop the region's infrastructure. PM Modi also stated that the last 10 years was only the trailer.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that the upcoming year will bring significant changes to Kerala and herald a new era of politics. Addressing supporters in Kerala, he emphasized the state's enthusiasm for continued BJP governance, stating, "Today, all Kerala is saying Phir ek baar Modi Sarkar."

PM Modi introduced the party's manifesto on the auspicious occasion of Vishu and highlighted the various guarantees it includes. Under Ayushman Bharat, citizens above 70 years of age will receive free medical treatment as part of the manifesto's promises. Additionally, the PM Awas Yojana plans to build 3 crore homes for the underprivileged across the country, with Kerala receiving over 1,000 homes.

The Prime Minister outlined the BJP's vision for the next five years, aiming for comprehensive development across India. He noted Kerala's natural beauty, citing its temples and beaches as assets to be further developed for tourism and global recognition. Promising to improve infrastructure in the state, he spoke of plans for new highways, expressways, and Vande Bharat trains.

PM Modi also discussed the scope for bullet trains across India, mentioning ongoing survey work in East India and plans to expand similar projects to other regions, including North, South, and West India. The introduction of bullet trains in South India is expected to boost employment and development opportunities.



