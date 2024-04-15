Amarnath Yatra 2024: As Early Registration Opens, Here's A Step-By-Step Guide To Apply For It

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ahead of the annual pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high Amarnath shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas that is set to commence from June 29, the registration process for the pilgrims start today.

On Sunday, the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) said that the 52-day yatra's advance registration will open on April 15.

The annual yatra starts from both of the classic 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in the district of Anantnag and the 14-km steeper but shorter Baltal route in the district of Ganderbal.

The pilgrimage board has instructed travelers to follow the specified registration procedures and instructions to guarantee a hassle-free and easy trip.

Registration fees:

The registration fee for the 2024 Yatra is Rs 150 per person and will be conducted on first-come, first-serve basis.

Pilgrims need to complete the registration process using biometric eKYC authentication in real-time with the help of designated bank branches.

How to register for Amarnath Yatra?

Step 1: To register, go to the official website, nic.

Step 2: On the webpage, select "Register."

Step 3: Before selecting "I Agree," carefully read the "Dos and Don'ts" guidelines.

Step 4: Enter your information in the provided field, including your name and phone number.

Step 5: Upload your current photo, medical certificate, and ID evidence.

Step 6: Download the file, fill out the registration form, and print it off.

Step 7: Store the Yatra Permit on your phone so you may access it later.

Additionally, the travelers must register with a valid Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC) from a licensed physician, an Aadhar card

or a government-recognized valid identity card obtained on or after April 8, 2024.

Following the registration, pilgrims are required to collect the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) card from designated centers in Jammu and Kashmir divisions before commencing the journey.

Without a valid RFID card, no passenger will be permitted to enter through the entrance control gate at Domel/Chandanwadi. Travelers can visit the SASB website to obtain the list of approved bank branches, the CHC format, and approved physicians and medical facilities.

According to the officials, MRTs comprising personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, SDRF, NDRF, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will be deployed at nearly a dozen identified critical spots on the twin routes to the holy cave shrine.