Bengaluru: 4-Year-Old Charred To Death In Apartment Fire Allegedly Due To Short Circuit In RT Nagar

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A four-year-old child lost his life in a devastating fire caused by a short circuit in an apartment in Bengaluru's RT Nagar area. The incident unfolded in an apartment located in Sultan Palya under the jurisdiction of the RT Nagar police station.

The young victim, identified as Anup, was one of the two children of Pooran Khandak and his wife Lakshmi, originally hailing from Nepal. The couple had moved to the city a few years ago in search of better opportunities. Khandak, employed as a security guard in the very apartment complex where the tragedy struck, and his wife, who worked as a housekeeper within the same premises, were residing in a house provided on the ground floor.

Bengaluru: Drunk man allegedly harasses woman walking near Benniganahalli metro station, sparks outrage

The family was also allotted a small room on the fourth floor of the apartment building. On the unfortunate day of the incident, like any other afternoon, Anup was put to bed by her parents, and the door was locked as they stepped out for work.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC officials seize cars carrying crores of cash in Bengaluru's Jayanagar

Tragically, a short circuit occurred while the child was asleep, leading to a fire in that room. The parents, upon returning from their respective jobs, were met with the devastating reality of their child's demise. Immediate efforts were made to alert the authorities, and the fire brigade was summoned.

Despite the prompt response of the firefighters, the flames had already claimed the life of the child before they could be extinguished.