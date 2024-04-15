Planning Amarnath Yatra This Year? Know Dates, Routes, Registration Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Amarnath Yatra is an annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath Cave shrine in the Indian Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The cave is situated at an altitude of about 3,888 meters (12,756 feet) in the Himalayas and is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

The pilgrimage typically takes place during the Hindu month of Shravan (July to August), coinciding with the Hindu festival of Shravan Purnima. It lasts for around 45 days and attracts thousands of devotees from various parts of India and abroad.

Amarnath Yatra dates

The yearly Amarnathji Yatra to honor 'Baba Barfani' begins on June 29 and ends on August 19, 2024. Pilgrims who want to join the Yatra can make reservations beginning April 15, according to the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board.



Amarnath Yatra routes

The Amarnath Yatra, which takes place every year amid heavy surveillance and vigil, follows two tracks: the classic 48-kilometer-long Nunwan-Pahalgam path in Anantnag district and the 14-kilometer-long shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

To brace for extreme weather conditions and natural disasters, a significant number of security officers will be stationed along the Amarnath Yatra route. Furthermore, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) officers are receiving specialized training to become members of the Jammu and Kashmir Police's Mountain Rescue Teams (MRTs), ensuring the safety and convenience of devotees.

Areas to be developed

Jammu and Kashmir's Mountain Rescue Teams (MRTs), which include members of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, SDRF, NDRF, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), would be posted at almost a dozen vital locations along the twin pathways to the sacred cave site.

Amarnath Yatra registration

The registration for the Amarnath Yatra and the issuance of the Yatra Permit (YP) is done on a first-come, first-served basis. One Yatra permit is valid for only one person. Pilgrims must complete the registration process at approved bank branches utilizing biometric eKYC authentication in real-time.