Salman Khan Firing Case: 'Tiger 3' Star To Resume Work, Asks His Team Not To Cancel Plans

Following the shooting outside his Galaxy Apartment in the early hours of Sunday, April 14, Bollywood actor Salman Khan will continue to work on his forthcoming projects. According to reports, the actor has instructed his team members not to cancel any activities and to stick to his timetable. According to sources, he does not want to focus too much on the dismissal event.

Salman is not currently filming any films, although he does have a few sponsorships and marketing campaigns coming up. According to sources, the 'Tiger 3' actor will stick to his original work schedule and will make no modifications.

According to a source, "Salman is very focused on carrying out his work as previously planned." He does not want to draw attention to those responsible for the firing event because he believes it is just what they want. Instead, he has advised friends and others in the profession not to be concerned. He also urged them not to attend Galaxy Apartments since it was becoming inconvenient for other community members.

Sources also denied that the actor intended to change domicile or relocate to another flat as a result of the firing event.

Following the fire, Arbaaz Khan, Shura Khan, former minister Baba Siddique, his sister Arpita Khan, brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, nephew Arhaan, and numerous others visited him.

On April 14, two individuals riding a motorbike shot four bullets outside Salman's home in Bandra. There were no casualties or injuries recorded. The incident occurred at about 4:51 a.m. on April 14, when the attackers fired rounds near Galaxy Apartments before fleeing the area.