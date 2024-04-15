Explained: Timeline Of Iran And Israel's Open Warfare After Decades Of Shadow War And What Could Happen Next

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his determination for victory following his country's interception of nearly over 300 drones and missiles fired by Iran, marking a significant escalation in the Middle East conflict.

This attack represents Iran's first direct assault on its long-standing adversary since a suspected airstrike targeted Tehran's embassy compound in Damascus on April 1. The recent conflict adds to ongoing tensions exacerbated by the conflict in Gaza over the past year, highlighting the enduring hostility between the two nations, which spans decades.

1979 – Iran undergoes an Islamic Revolution, marking a shift in ideology towards opposition to Israel.

1982 – During Israel's invasion of Lebanon, Iran's Revolutionary Guards collaborated with Shi'ite Muslims to establish Hezbollah. Over time, Israel identified this armed group as its most formidable adversary along its borders.

1992-94 – Both Argentina and Israel attribute the suicide bombings at Israel's embassy in Buenos Aires in 1992 and a Jewish center in the city in 1994 to Iran and Hezbollah. These attacks claimed the lives of numerous individuals, with each incident resulting in dozens of casualties.

2002 – Israel calls for stringent measures against Tehran following the revelation of Iran's clandestine uranium enrichment program, sparking concerns that Iran is pursuing the development of nuclear weapons, despite its denial.

2006 – Israel engages in a month-long conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon. Despite its efforts, fails to defeat the well-equipped militant organization.

2009 – During a speech, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei describes Israel as "a dangerous and fatal cancer," expressing strong condemnation towards the nation.

2010 – Stuxnet, a malicious computer virus widely attributed to the United States and Israel, targeted Iran's Natanz nuclear site, disrupting its uranium enrichment facility. This incident marked the first publicly acknowledged cyberattack on industrial machinery.

2012 – Mostafa Ahmadi-Roshan, an Iranian nuclear scientist, was assassinated in Tehran when a bomb placed on his car exploded, carried out by a motorcyclist. Israel was implicated in the attack, as suggested by a city official.

2018 – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from Iran's nuclear deal with world powers, lauding it as a significant move after years of lobbying against the agreement.

2020 – Israel celebrated the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards' overseas arm, in an American drone strike in Baghdad. In retaliation, Iran launched missile attacks on Iraqi bases housing American troops, resulting in about 100 U.S. military personnel being injured.

2021 – Tehran accuses Israel of orchestrating the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who Western intelligence services regard as the architect behind Iran's clandestine nuclear weapons program. Despite Tehran's denial of nuclear ambitions, Fakhrizadeh's killing has heightened tensions between Iran and Israel.

2022 – In a display of unity, U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid commit jointly to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, marking a significant diplomatic step between longtime allies often at odds over Tehran's nuclear program.

During his first visit to Israel as president, Joe Biden solidifies the relationship by endorsing a "Jerusalem Declaration," aligning with Israel's stance on Iran. This declaration follows Biden's acknowledgment of potential military action against Iran as a last resort, indicating a willingness to heed Israel's call for a credible military deterrent against Tehran.

2024 – Following a suspected airstrike in Damascus, seven officers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, including two senior commanders, are killed. Israel remains silent on its involvement, neither confirming nor denying responsibility for the attack.

In an unprecedented move, Iran retaliates with a barrage of drones and missiles on April 13, targeting Israeli territory directly.

What happens next?

As the world watches closely, attention remains fixed on Israel to observe its response amid mounting tensions with Iran. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's war cabinet, comprised of five members, gathered on Sunday for deliberations. Reports suggest a preference for retaliation against Iran within the cabinet, although discussions are divided over the appropriate timing and scale of such action.