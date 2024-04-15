'Trip Down Memory Lane': Dhoni Admires 2011 & 2007 WC Trophies, Signs Posters Of Himself At Wankhede (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Legendary cricketer MS Dhoni recently took a nostalgic journey at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, evoking memories of India's historic World Cup victories in 2011 and 2007. The former India captain, now playing for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024, revisited his glorious past as he interacted with the iconic trophies and signed posters of himself.

A day before Chennai Super Kings' clash against Mumbai Indians, Dhoni paid a visit to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) headquarters at the Wankhede Stadium. The BCCI shared images of Dhoni admiring the ODI World Cup trophy, which India clinched on April 2, 2011, under his captaincy. It was a heartwarming moment for fans, reminiscent of India's triumph in the cricketing world.

In a video shared by the BCCI on Twitter, Dhoni was captured alongside the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 trophy, triggering a wave of nostalgia among cricket enthusiasts. The footage quickly went viral across various social media platforms, reigniting the fervour of India's historic win in 2011. Dhoni, visibly pleased, signed posters of himself at the BCCI's headquarters, adding to the memorable experience.

The tweet from BCCI encapsulated the sentiment surrounding Dhoni's visit, stating, "MS Dhoni World Cup Trophy Made for each other BCCI HQ | @msdhoni| #TeamIndia."

The significance of the 2011 World Cup victory cannot be overstated in Dhoni's illustrious career. With this triumph, Dhoni became the only captain to secure all major ICC trophies, including the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2013. Additionally, he led India to the number-one ranking in Test cricket in 2009, solidifying his legacy as one of the greatest captains in cricketing history.

As fans celebrated the anniversary of India's iconic World Cup win, Dhoni's presence at the Wankhede Stadium for the IPL 2024 match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians added an extra layer of nostalgia. In a thrilling encounter, Dhoni's side emerged victorious, defeating Mumbai Indians by 20 runs.



