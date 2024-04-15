America expects huge Iranian counter-attack

(MENAFN) Iran possibly to fire a huge attack on Israeli land in the upcoming 24 to 48 hours, United States representatives stated on Friday. Tehran has been threatening an extreme reply since Israel murdered two top Iranian generals in an air-raid previously this month.



As recently as this week, United States intelligence orgniazations anticipated that Iran would aim at Israeli interests in the Middle East, an unknown United States representative informed the newspaper. Now, the United States thinks that the assault is going to happen sometime between Friday as well as Sunday, “possibly on Israeli soil,” the representative stated. The assault could witness over 100 drones as well as dozens of projectiles launched at the Jewish colony, two unknown United States representatives informed a news agency, also noting that the attack could happen as soon as Friday late hours.



An Israeli outlet informed the newspaper that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is preparing for a direct assault on either southern or northern Israel. On Thursday, the United States Embassy in West Jerusalem cautioned United States citizens not to venture out of central Israel nor the towns of Jerusalem or Beersheba up until further notice. “We do believe that this is a viable threat,” White House National Security official John Kirby informed journalists on Friday. “I can’t speak to what the intelligence picture tells us in terms of the size, scale, scope of what that attack might look like, except to say that we’re taking this seriously.”

MENAFN15042024000045015687ID1108094213