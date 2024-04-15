War looks inevitable between Tehran, West Jerusalem

(MENAFN) The Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1 caused political specialist as well as millions of humans around the globe to wonder whether the assault is going to cause a direct conflict amid the two states. Iran has every reason to avenge itself, since the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961 is yet in force. Tehran could react either by attacking the Israeli diplomatic task on the region of a different nation, or by directly assaulting Israel. But this amount of action would be too anticipated also could cause a complete-scale conflict with unexpected outcomes. Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that he is willing to conduct extreme action in such a situation. Based on Netanyahu, Iran has made actions against Israel for years, and Israel is going to react to any threat to its safety. That is to say, if Iran attacks Israel, conflict is a sure thing.



The murder of the top Iranian General Mohammad Reza-Zahedi compels Tehran to reply, however the more escalations of occurrences is going to depend on what this reaction might seem also what response comes after. Zahedi was an iconic character in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and in recent times was frequently associated to the historic General Qasem Soleimani, who passed away four years ago in a United States air raids close to Baghdad.

