Washington thinks Iran is adjusting revenge against Israel

(MENAFN) The United States assumes that Iran will restraine its reprisal for an Israeli air-raid on its consulate in Damascus out of fear that Washington is going to reply, outlets have informed a news agency. The United States administration thinks the Iranian reply to the April 1 occurrence is going to be “larger than usual,” however, not considerable enough to incite a response from Washington, the news source stated on Thursday, quoting two unknown United States representatives.



“We’re still in that window,” one outlet stated, also noting that the Iranians are “looking to calibrate it, so they essentially don’t overplay their hand.”



The outlets confessed, nonetheless, that they were no sure if Tehran’s possible response could yet provoke a United States response. The Israeli attack on Tehran’s diplomatic task in Syria murdered seven members of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), together with two generals. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei announced this week that Israel “must and shall be punished.”



Statements in the Western media have depicted Iran’s reply as imminent for almost two weeks now, while some have recommended that Tehran was waiting for the holy month of Ramadan to finish. Khamenei’s comments released on Wednesday as Iranians celebrated Eid-al-Fitr, the day when the Islamic month of fasting finishes. The news agency stated Terran is likely to make its move this weekend in the form of a drone as well as projectile assault. The United States Embassy in Israel released an alarm to residents on Thursday, branding the security environment “complex” as well as changeable.

