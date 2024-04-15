Monitoring Tool Market To Reach US$ 170 Billion, CAGR At 21.1% By 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The monitoring tool market is booming in the United States, expected to grow at 20.8% annually until 2034. It helps companies enhance operations by tracking performance and analyzing data for process improvement. NEWARK, Del, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The monitoring tool market foresees its current market valuation at US$ 25.1 billion by 2024 and is predominantly considered to surge at a valuation of US$ 170 Billion by 2034, projected at a CAGR of 21.1% .

The rapid digital transformation taking place across businesses pushes the monitoring tool market in the right direction. Organizations have started adopting cloud computing, IoT devices, and other emerging technologies, and the need for comprehensive monitoring solutions has become supreme to ensure the reliability and efficiency of these digital ecosystems. Monitoring tools provide visibility into the performance and health of IT infrastructure, sanctioning organizations to optimize their utilization of resources, detection of anomalies, and mitigate potential risks. The augmenting emphasis on cybersecurity and regulatory compliance further fuels the demand for monitoring tools. With the boom in cyber threats and data breaches, organizations invest in advanced monitoring solutions for detecting and responding to security incidents in real time. Request a Sample Report to Learn about the Monitoring Tool Market! Monitoring tools thus, help organizations to monitor network traffic, detect unauthorized access, and identify security vulnerabilities, by enhancing comprehensive cybersecurity posture and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements. The shift towards DevOps and agile methodologies reshapes the monitoring tool market by focusing on integrating monitoring into the software development lifecycle. Monitoring tools are progressively being integrated into CI/CD pipelines for providing continuous feedback on application performance and quality, enabling faster delivery of software updates and improvements. Key Takeaways from the Monitoring Tool Market Report:

By component type, the software segment is registered to rise at 20.8% CAGR by 2034.

The United Kingdom is projected to register at a CAGR of 21.8% by 2034.

China experiences significant growth, projected at a CAGR of 21.7% by 2034. Based on deployment, the cloud segment is expected to expand at 20.6% CAGR by 2034. "In light of our recent market research study, the Monitoring Tool Market exhibits robust growth potential driven by the escalating demand for real-time monitoring solutions across various industries. Our analysis underscores the increasing adoption of advanced monitoring tools by enterprises to enhance operational efficiency and mitigate risks, positioning the market for sustained expansion in the foreseeable future." - says Sudip Saha, Managing Director and Co-Founder at Future Market Insights. Scope of Report:

Attributes Details Estimated Market Size in 2024 US$ 25.1 billion Projected Market Valuation in 2034 US$ 170 billion Value-based CAGR 2024 to 2034 21.1% Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis Value in US$ billion Key Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia The Middle East and Africa Key Market Segments Covered

Component

Deployment

Type

Vertical Region Key Countries Profiled

The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic

Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa Israel Key Companies Profiled

Atera

AWS (Amazon Web Services)

Better Stack

Checkmk

Cisco

Datadog

Dynatrace

Exoprise

Google

IBM

Icinga

Idera ITRS

Competitive Landscape:

The diverse competitive landscape of the monitoring tool market is eclectic, featuring a mix of established players and emerging startups. Key competitors compete based on product features, reliability, pricing, and customer support.

Some of the key developments are:



In March 2023, the customers of Cisco and Lightspin upgraded their cloud environments with end-to-end security and observability from construction to runtime with a common goal. In February 2022, Netscout announced the release of the nGeniusEDGE Server, giving customers the visibility and insights, they needed to ensure a high-quality end-user experience regardless of where employees work.

More Valuable Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global monitoring tool market analysis, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand market opportunities, the monitoring tool market is segmented based on Component (Software, Services), Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), Type [Infrastructure Monitoring Tools (Network Monitoring, Storage Monitoring, Server Monitoring, Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring, Others), Application Performance Monitoring Tools (Database Monitoring, Web Application Monitoring, Mobile Application Monitoring, Code Level Monitoring, Others), Security Monitoring Tools (Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (IDPS), Log Monitoring and Analysis, Vulnerability Assessment, and Management, Others), End-user Experience Monitoring Tools (Synthetic Monitoring, Real User Monitoring, Others)], Vertical (BFSI, Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, Others) and Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa).

Monitoring Tool Market Segmentation:

By Component:



Software Services

By Deployment:



Cloud On-premises

By Type:



Infrastructure Monitoring Tools



Network Monitoring



Storage Monitoring



Server Monitoring



Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring

Others

Application Performance Monitoring Tools



Database Monitoring



Web Application Monitoring



Mobile Application Monitoring



Code Level Monitoring

Others

Security Monitoring Tools



Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (IDPS)



Log Monitoring and Analysis



Vulnerability Assessment and Management

Others

End User Experience Monitoring Tools



Synthetic Monitoring



Real User Monitoring Others



By Vertical:



BFSI

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Manufacturing Others



By Region:



North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia The Middle East and Africa



Authored By:

Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management across verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.

He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client's requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the 'Global Icon in Business Consulting' at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

