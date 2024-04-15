Lithuania prepares civilians for war amid rising tensions

(MENAFN) In response to heightened geopolitical tensions, Lithuania is taking proactive measures to bolster its national defense capabilities by establishing permanent military training centers across the country. Defense Minister Laurynas Kasciunas announced plans to create 27 command headquarters, strategically located in major cities, with the aim of preparing the population to play a vital role in defending the nation during times of conflict.



The initiative, slated to be fully operational by next year, underscores Lithuania's commitment to strengthening its territorial defense infrastructure and fostering a cohesive partnership between the armed forces and civilian population. These command posts will serve as essential hubs for training and coordination, equipping citizens with the necessary skills and resources to contribute to national defense efforts effectively.



Emphasizing the significance of public readiness in deterring potential adversaries, Minister Kasciunas highlighted the role of these territorial defense units in sending a clear signal of deterrence to potential aggressors. By empowering citizens to actively participate in defense measures, Lithuania aims to bolster its resilience and readiness to respond swiftly to any emerging threats.



The proposed legislation, currently under review by the Lithuanian parliament, outlines the composition and responsibilities of the command centers, which will oversee units comprising reserve troops, riflemen, and civilian firearm owners. With an expected enrollment of over 10,600 civilian reserves, 2,000 riflemen, and 800 members of the National Defense Volunteer Forces, the initiative aims to mobilize a diverse and inclusive force capable of confronting various security challenges.



Minister Kasciunas extended an invitation to all civilians to join the initiative, emphasizing the importance of collective defense and civic engagement in safeguarding the nation's sovereignty. By fostering a sense of community and shared responsibility, Lithuania seeks to strengthen its national resilience and ensure the safety and security of its citizens in an increasingly complex security environment.



As geopolitical tensions continue to escalate in the region, Lithuania's proactive approach to civil defense underscores its unwavering commitment to preserving peace and stability while safeguarding its territorial integrity. Through strategic investments in civilian preparedness and collaboration with NATO allies, Lithuania is poised to enhance its defense capabilities and adapt to evolving security challenges effectively.

