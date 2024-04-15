Human waste possibly to power airplanes

(MENAFN) Firefly, a leading British biofuel company, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Wizz Air, a prominent low-cost airline, to establish a commercial refinery aimed at converting sewage into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). This pioneering initiative marks a significant step towards addressing the aviation industry's sustainability challenges and reducing its carbon footprint.



The agreement between Firefly and Wizz Air entails the construction of the first-of-its-kind refinery in Essex, utilizing Firefly's innovative conversion process to transform sewage into SAF.



While the fuel is currently undergoing regulatory testing, Firefly anticipates that upon approval, it could revolutionize air travel by providing a sustainable alternative to conventional jet fuel.



The refinery is slated to commence operations by 2028, with plans to supply commercial quantities of SAF to London's airports. Firefly envisions the potential for additional facilities across the United Kingdom, further expanding the production and distribution of sewage-derived SAF.



In a significant commitment to sustainability, Wizz Air has pledged a substantial investment by securing a massive order for up to 525,000 tons of Firefly's waste-based fuel over the next 15 years. This partnership underscores the airline's commitment to reducing its environmental impact and embracing innovative solutions to propel the transition towards sustainable aviation.



Furthermore, utility company Anglian Water has joined forces with Firefly to contribute biosolids from its wastewater treatment process for a pilot facility. Despite the unconventional nature of biosolids, Firefly CEO James Hygate emphasizes their potential as a valuable resource for SAF production, describing the process as transformative and environmentally beneficial.



The conversion of sewage into jet fuel not only presents a sustainable solution for the aviation industry but also offers economic benefits. SAF production boasts a 70 percent reduction in carbon emissions compared to conventional jet fuel, albeit with current higher production costs. However, Firefly's Chief Operations Officer, Paul Hilditch, highlights the abundance of biosolids in the United Kingdom, projecting significant potential for cost-effective and scalable SAF production.



Looking ahead, Firefly aims to leverage sewage-derived SAF to meet a substantial portion of airlines' fuel needs in the United Kingdom, contributing to the achievement of government-mandated sustainability targets. With a requirement for at least 10 percent of airline fuel to be derived from sustainable feedstocks by 2030, Firefly's innovative approach holds promise for transforming the aviation industry and advancing towards a more sustainable future.

