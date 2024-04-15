Boris Johnson claims West is gaining incredible value out of Ukraine

(MENAFN) Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivered a lecture at Georgetown University, emphasizing the significant value of Western support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.



Johnson commended Ukraine for its role in defending Western interests and democracy, describing the country as a crucial ally in the global fight against authoritarianism.



During the lecture, Johnson discussed the importance of democracy and the superiority of political systems that enable the removal of leaders through elections. He emphasized the vital role of Ukraine in this struggle, portraying the country as a beacon of democracy in the face of Russian aggression.



Johnson highlighted the strategic significance of Western investment in Ukraine, noting that the resources allocated to the country generate "fantastic value" for the West. Despite the challenges and costs involved, he argued that supporting Ukraine's defense efforts is a prudent investment in Western security.



According to Johnson, Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression is not only its own battle but also a crucial component of the broader struggle for democracy and freedom. He praised the Ukrainian people for their resilience and determination in defending Western values without relying on direct military intervention from Western powers.



Johnson also reflected on the early stages of the conflict, suggesting that the West initially underestimated the resilience of the Ukrainian people and the importance of supporting their struggle. He underscored the vibrant democracy that Ukraine represents and warned of the consequences of a Russian victory, portraying Ukraine's defense as essential for Western interests.



Overall, Johnson's address at Georgetown University highlighted the strategic significance of Ukraine in the global struggle for democracy and underscored the importance of continued Western support for the country's defense efforts against Russian aggression.

