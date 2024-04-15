British defense secretary claims UK not excluding sending Kiev laser arms

(MENAFN) British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps has raised the possibility of sending a new laser weapon, known as DragonFire, to Ukraine to help counter Russian drones, indicating the potential for significant impact in the ongoing conflict. The DragonFire system, designed to accurately target and eliminate threats from several thousand kilometers away with precision laser beams, could offer a game-changing advantage for Ukrainian forces.



During a visit to the Porton Down military research hub, Shapps highlighted the capabilities of the DragonFire weapon and its potential to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities. While the system is slated for deployment by 2027, Shapps expressed willingness to explore options for expediting its development to facilitate its deployment to Ukraine in a timelier manner.



In light of an increasingly perilous global security landscape, Shapps emphasized the urgency of accelerating the procurement process to ensure the rapid deployment of the DragonFire system. He suggested potential deployment on various platforms, including ships, to counter incoming drones and provide ground defense capabilities.



Acknowledging the challenges of a lengthy development timeline, Shapps hinted at the possibility of deploying the weapon to Ukraine even before achieving perfection, underscoring the imperative of providing support to Ukrainian forces amidst ongoing hostilities.



The DragonFire system utilizes cutting-edge technology, employing laser beams to neutralize targets at the speed of light while leveraging radio frequency to disrupt adversary power supplies. With its wavelength invisible to the human eye, the weapon operates silently and discreetly, offering a tactical advantage in combat scenarios.



Scheduled for testing by the British Army and Royal Navy in May, the DragonFire system holds the promise of offering a cost-effective alternative to conventional missiles for intercepting drones and potentially even mortars. London's hope is that the deployment of DragonFire will significantly enhance Ukraine's defensive capabilities and contribute to stabilizing the conflict in the region.



As discussions progress regarding the potential deployment of DragonFire to Ukraine, the British government remains committed to supporting its allies and leveraging advanced technology to address emerging security challenges in an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape.

