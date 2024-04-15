America has no backup plan for Ukraine assistance

(MENAFN) Amidst mounting pressure to provide urgent assistance to Ukraine in the face of escalating Russian aggression, the United States finds itself at a crossroads, with options for aid dwindling and no clear backup plan in sight. Bloomberg reports that unnamed officials have indicated the Biden administration's growing frustration over delays in securing funding for Ukraine, with Congress yet to pass a crucial USD60 billion aid package.



The Biden administration's efforts to support Ukraine have hit roadblocks, with Republicans in Congress stalling the passage of the aid package for months. Their demands for stricter measures to address illegal immigration at the southern United States border have further complicated negotiations, leaving the administration with limited options for immediate assistance.



House Speaker Mike Johnson's recent signals of progress on the aid package, albeit with potential modifications such as providing loans instead of non-repayable aid, highlight the ongoing challenges in securing bipartisan support for Ukraine's aid package.



However, as the United States grapples with legislative hurdles, officials lament the lack of a viable 'Plan B' beyond the long-awaited $60 billion package. Suggestions include urging the European Union (EU) to utilize profits from frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine, a proposal met with resistance from Moscow, which decries such actions as "theft" and warns of retaliation.



Furthermore, calls for urgent action extend to the European Union, with suggestions for providing Ukraine with additional United States-made Patriot air defense systems from existing stocks. With Ukraine facing relentless Russian attacks targeting critical infrastructure, including energy and military facilities, the need for enhanced defensive capabilities is paramount.



The urgency of the situation is underscored by Ukrainian officials' concerns over dwindling munitions supplies, exacerbating an already dire situation on the ground. General Christopher Cavoli's assessment of Ukraine being "outshot" by Russia at a ratio of five to one, coupled with Russia's significant shell production compared to NATO, highlights the asymmetric nature of the conflict and the pressing need for international support.



As the crisis in Ukraine deepens, the United States and its allies face a critical juncture in their response efforts, with the need for swift and decisive action becoming increasingly apparent.



However, with options for aid running thin and geopolitical tensions escalating, the path forward remains uncertain, leaving Ukraine's fate hanging in the balance.

