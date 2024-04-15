Stuck sailors rescued by writing ‘help’ with palm leaves

(MENAFN) After enduring a harrowing week-long ordeal, three stranded sailors were rescued from a deserted island in the Pacific, thanks to their resourcefulness in crafting a 'help' sign out of palm leaves. The dramatic rescue, orchestrated by the United States Coast Guard, brought an end to a perilous journey that began when the sailors' boat was damaged, leaving them marooned on a remote atoll.



The saga unfolded on March 31 when the trio, described as experienced sailors, embarked on a voyage in a 20-foot open skiff from Polowat Atoll in the Federated States of Micronesia. However, their journey took a perilous turn, prompting a large-scale search effort after a concerned relative reported their failure to return home on April 6.



Responding swiftly to the distress call, the United States Coast Guard, aided by a United States Navy P-8 Poseidon aircraft from Kadena Air Base in Japan, launched an extensive search spanning over 78,000 square nautical miles. It was on April 7 that the aircraft located the castaways on the remote Pikelot Atoll, approximately 100 nautical miles northwest of their departure point.



The key to their discovery lay in the 'help' sign meticulously crafted by the sailors using palm leaves on the island's beach. Lieutenant Chelsea Garcia, the search and rescue mission coordinator, underscored the critical role of the makeshift sign, highlighting its role in guiding rescue efforts directly to the castaways' location amidst the vast expanse of the Pacific Ocean.



Following the pinpointing of their location, several aircraft deployed survival packages and a radio transmitter to aid the stranded sailors. Subsequently, the USCGC Oliver Henry was rerouted to their location, ultimately picking up the three men on April 9, bringing an end to their harrowing ordeal.



The successful rescue serves as a testament to the resilience and resourcefulness of the human spirit in the face of adversity. It also underscores the vital role of collaborative efforts between maritime authorities and the ingenuity of those in distress, highlighting the importance of preparedness and quick response in safeguarding lives at sea.

