Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market Size Is USD 147.7 Billion In 2031, Because Of Agility And Innovation.

The SNS Insider report indicates that the Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market Size was valued at USD 15.64 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 147.7 Billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 32.4% over the forecast period 2024-2031.

Market Report Scope

Fueled by a growing global economy, advancements in data analysis, and rising security concerns, the geospatial imagery analytics market is flourishing. This technology utilizes data from satellites, GPS, and maps to extract valuable insights for diverse applications. From optimizing crop yields in agriculture to monitoring infrastructure and tracking environmental changes, geospatial analytics empowers informed decision-making across industries. The market's future is promising, with trends like integration with Internet of Things devices, cloud-based solutions, and user-friendly interfaces poised to further unlock the potential of this powerful tool.

Market Analysis

Geospatial and 5G are inseparably linked. Accurate location data assists governments in designing better cities, focusing public services, and engaging citizens. And, as cities become smarter, much of this location data must be available in real time. 5G's higher frequencies, which are required to carry massive amounts of data, have a very short range that can be impacted by the smallest of obstructions. Many countries are building 5G technology and working on infrastructural developments to attract foreign direct investments in their countries. Geospatial technology plays a major role in powering smart city projects.

Major The Key Players of Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market

Microsoft, Maxar Technologies, Ola, Oracle, L3Harris Corporation, Google, Hexagon AB, ESRI, Trimble, RMSI, Orbital Insight, TomTom, UrtheCast, Geocento, GeoVerra, Sparkgeo, Mapidea, OneView, ZillionInfo, Geospin, Boston Geospatial, Alteryx, SafeGraph, Hydrosat, Planet Labs

Segmentation Analysis

By analytics type

The geospatial imagery analytics market is segmented into video-based analytics and imagery analytics. The imagery analytics segment has dominated the market with a share of 66% in 2023. The market for image-based analytics is anticipated to expand rapidly throughout the projection period as a result of advancements in satellite technology that enable satellites to capture high-resolution images. Due to the simplicity with which high-resolution photos can now be acquired thanks to the numerous technological advancements in satellite technology, imaging analytics are used. Hence, due to these advantages, the market would witness more growth opportunities throughout the upcoming years.

Growth Factors

Growing Application Areas

The applications of geospatial imagery analytics span across diverse industries, including agriculture, urban planning, defense and security, natural resource management, environmental monitoring, infrastructure development, and disaster management. As organizations recognize the value of spatial data in driving business outcomes and addressing complex challenges, the demand for geospatial analytics solutions continues to expand across verticals.

Increasing Data Availability

The proliferation of satellite imagery, aerial imagery, GPS data, and geospatial databases has led to a surge in the availability of spatial data. Furthermore, advancements in data sharing platforms and cloud-based solutions have made it easier for organizations to access and leverage geospatial data for decision-making purposes. The abundance of data sources and the democratization of geospatial technology have lowered barriers to entry, driving adoption among small and medium-sized enterprises as well.

Key Market Segments

By Type



Imagery Analytics Video Analytics

By Organization Size



Large enterprises Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

By Collection Mediums



Satellites

UAVs GIS

By Deployment Mode



Cloud On-premises

By Vertical



Insurance

Defense and Security

Government

Environmental Monitoring

Energy, Utility, and Natural Resources

Engineering and Construction

Mining and Manufacturing

Agriculture

Healthcare and Life Sciences Other Verticals

Impact of Russia Ukraine War

During a conflict, there is a heightened need for accurate and up-to-date geospatial intelligence to monitor military movements, infrastructure changes, and other developments on the ground. This increased demand could boost the geospatial imagery analytics market as governments, defense agencies, and intelligence organizations seek to enhance their situational awareness. Geospatial imagery analytics are crucial for assessing the damage to infrastructure caused by the conflict. This includes analyzing satellite imagery to identify destroyed buildings, roads, and bridges. Companies specializing in infrastructure assessment using geospatial data could see increased business opportunities. Countries neighboring Ukraine may invest more in border security and surveillance using geospatial imagery analytics to monitor potential threats and illegal activities. This could stimulate the market for companies offering border surveillance solutions. Geospatial imagery analytics are also essential for humanitarian organizations involved in relief efforts. They use satellite imagery to identify areas in need of assistance, plan logistics, and track the movement of displaced populations.

Impact of Ongoing Recession

During a recession, businesses and government agencies may cut back on capital expenditures, including investments in geospatial imagery analytics technology. This can lead to a slowdown in the growth of the market as potential customers delay or cancel projects. Organizations may shift their priorities during a recession, focusing on cost reduction and efficiency improvements. Geospatial imagery analytics can still play a role in helping them achieve these goals, but there may be a greater emphasis on cost-effective solutions and quick ROI. The geospatial imagery analytics market is significantly influenced by government spending, as government agencies use this technology for various purposes, such as defense, disaster management, and urban planning. During a recession, governments may cut spending in certain areas, which can impact the adoption and growth of geospatial analytics solutions.

Key Regional Development

North America is poised to dominate the Geospatial Imagery Analytics market, boasting the largest market size. The region's unparalleled adoption of geospatial imagery analytics solutions outshines other regions. This can be attributed to the presence of highly developed economies like Canada and the US, which prioritize innovation derived from extensive research and cutting-edge technologies. North America, renowned as a hub for generating vast amounts of data, stands as the unrivaled leader in the market for geospatial imagery analytics solutions.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is projected to experience the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in the Geospatial Imagery Analytics market. APAC region holds a 23% share of the market. This can be attributed to the increasing adoption of geospatial data and its integration with statistical and demographic information for real-time geographical analysis and modeling of intricate and dynamic scenarios. APAC countries are swiftly embracing these digitally-driven advancements, which have significantly influenced the development of geospatial data services in the region.

Key Takeaways



The geospatial imagery analytics market is experiencing exponential growth driven by technological advancements and increasing demand for real-time insights across industries.

North America leads the market with its unparalleled adoption of geospatial imagery analytics solutions, fueled by highly developed economies and a robust technological infrastructure. The Asia-Pacific region exhibits the highest growth potential, driven by increasing adoption of geospatial data and rapid digital transformation across industries.

Recent Developments

In February 2023: Ursa Space Systems released Esri ArcGIS Pro, a professional desktop GIS program with a Python toolkit for satellite analytics and data sorting, enabling analytical insights about Earth's physical changes.

In February 2023: Esri introduced ArcGIS Reality Software, facilitating the capture of the world in 3D through crewed planes, satellites, and drones, enabling organizations to gather detailed imagery data for various applications.

