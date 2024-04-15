Cloud OSS BSS Market Size Is Set To Reach USD 59.3 Billion By 2031, Due To Scalability And Flexibility

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The SNS Insider report reveals that the Cloud OSS BSS Market Size, valued at USD 22.97 Billion in 2023, is projected to surge to USD 59.3 Billion by 2031, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period 2024-2031. Market Report Scope

The Cloud OSS BSS (Operations Support Systems/Business Support Systems) market encompasses a wide range of solutions and services designed to streamline and optimize the operations and business processes of communication service providers (CSPs). These solutions include software applications, platforms, and tools that enable CSPs to effectively manage their networks, deliver services to customers, and support various business functions.

The Cloud OSS BSS market addresses the growing need for CSPs to modernize their operations and adapt to changing market dynamics driven by factors such as digital transformation, evolving customer demands, and the proliferation of new technologies. As CSPs face increasing pressure to deliver high-quality services, improve operational efficiency, and differentiate themselves in a competitive market, the demand for advanced OSS BSS solutions continues to grow.

Market Analysis

NGOSS, the Tele Management Forum (TMF) business solution framework, plays a pivotal role in building next-generation OSS BSS solutions and services. The framework focuses on developing fully integrated and interoperable OSS BSS architecture, meeting the rising demand for flexible solutions for Communication Service Providers (CSPs). With NGOs, CSPs can efficiently integrate with new business models related to the cloud, ensuring quick service delivery, automated fulfillment, competitive differentiation, and reduced integration costs.

Major The Key Players of Cloud OSS BSS Market

IBM Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget Lm Ericsson, Oracle, Amdocs Limited, Knot Solutions, Bill Perfect, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., NMSWorks Software, STL, Infovista, Hughes, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Netcracker, Optiva Inc., ZTE Corporation, Comarch

Segmentation Analysis

Within the BSS segment, billing and revenue management dominate, enabling organizations to efficiently manage business operations, secure revenue, and support various functions including marketing, sales, and delivery of goods and services. Cloud-native BSS solutions further enhance scalability and revenue generation capabilities.

Growth Factors



The growth of the Cloud OSS BSS market is underpinned by several key factors driving its adoption and expansion. One significant growth factor is the increasing demand for efficient network management solutions in the telecommunications industry. With the proliferation of mobile devices, IoT (Internet of Things) devices, and high-speed internet services, communication service providers (CSPs) are facing unprecedented challenges in managing their networks effectively. Cloud OSS BSS solutions offer advanced capabilities for network monitoring, provisioning, and optimization, enabling CSPs to enhance their operational efficiency and deliver better services to their customers.

Moreover, evolving customer demands are driving the adoption of cloud OSS BSS solutions. Today's consumers expect seamless connectivity, personalized services, and real-time support from their telecom providers. Cloud OSS BSS solutions enable CSPs to meet these expectations by automating customer management processes, enabling self-service portals, and delivering personalized offerings based on customer insights. By leveraging these capabilities, CSPs can improve customer satisfaction, reduce churn rates, and strengthen their competitive position in the market. Overall, the Cloud OSS BSS market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by the need for efficient network management, evolving customer demands, the rise of cloud technology, and the emphasis on digital transformation within the telecommunications industry. As CSPs continue to invest in modernizing their operations and enhancing their service offerings, the demand for cloud OSS BSS solutions is expected to continue growing, driving market expansion and innovation.

Key Market Segments

By Component



Solution Services

By Operator Type



Mobile Operator Fixed Operator

By Cloud Type



Public Cloud

Private Cloud Hybrid Cloud

By Organization Size



Large enterprises SMEs

By Industry Vertical



IT and Telecom

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

Retail and E-Commerce Others

Impact of Russia Ukraine War

With increased geopolitical tensions, businesses are more concerned about data security, driving demand for secure cloud OSS and BSS solutions. Economic instability and potential sanctions may lead to currency fluctuations, impacting software development costs and pricing strategies. Geopolitical conflicts can also result in changes in international regulations, affecting compliance requirements and trade policies for cloud OSS/BSS providers.

Impact of Ongoing Recession

During a recession, businesses may face budget constraints, slowing down new contracts and implementations for cloud OSS BSS solutions. However, there's an increased focus on cost optimization and efficiency, driving some businesses to accelerate adoption to streamline operations and reduce costs. Providers offering flexible pricing models and innovative solutions may thrive during economic downturns.

Key Regional Developments

North America is expected to lead the Cloud OSS BSS Market, driven by the demand for improved operational efficiency and fierce competition among CSPs. In contrast, Asia Pacific will witness the highest growth rate due to factors like rapid economic development, globalization, and widespread internet and smartphone usage.

Key Takeaways



Growing demand for streamlined network management and customer-centric solutions drives the Cloud OSS BSS Market.

NG OSS framework revolutionizes OSS BSS architecture, enabling CSPs to integrate efficiently with cloud-based solutions. North America leads in market share, while Asia Pacific exhibits the highest growth rate, fueled by rapid economic development and digital transformation.

Recent Developments

In March 2022: Netcracker and Deutsche Telekom partnered to automate B2B services across software-defined LAN, WAN, and Wi-Fi environments. Meanwhile, Ericsson, Telefónica, and Samsung developed a solution for 5G interactive calling in February 2022, based on the IMS data channel standard and Ericsson Cloud IMS network.

