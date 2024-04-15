Corrugated Boxes Market To Surpass USD 103.61 Billion By 2031 Driven By E-Commerce Boom And Sustainability Concerns

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

Rising online shopping, consumer preference for eco-friendly packaging, and growth across industries like food & beverage and electronics are propelling the corrugated boxes market to new heights.

Market Sizing:

The Corrugated Boxes Market as per the SNS Insider report, recorded a size of USD 75.71 billion in 2023. It is anticipated to achieve a valuation of USD 103.61 billion by 2031, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.

Market Scope

The corrugated boxes market is thriving due to a perfect storm of factors. The booming e-commerce sector demands robust packaging solutions for storage, transit, and product protection. This aligns perfectly with the rising consumer preference for sustainable options. Corrugated boxes tick all the boxes – eco-friendly, easily recyclable, and cost-effective compared to traditional packaging. Furthermore, growth in industries like electronics and consumer products further fuels the demand for these versatile boxes.

Get a Free Sample Report of Corrugated Boxes Market @

Major Key Players Included are:



Mondi

West Rock Company

International Paper

DS Smith

Oji Holdings Corporation

Georgia-Pacific

Packaging Corporation of America

Smurfit Kappa

Stora Enso Port Townsend Paper Company

Market Analysis

The surge in e-commerce across Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) is fueling the demand for corrugated boxes. These boxes are ideal for online retail due to their ease of handling and cost-effectiveness. However, sustainability is also a major driver. With 80% of CEE consumers valuing eco-friendly packaging, the market thrives on this eco-consciousness. This translates to action, with a remarkable 77% choosing sustainable corrugated boxes and a surprising 57% willing to pay more for customization and sustainability features. CEE's focus on both e-commerce and sustainable packaging positions it as a key growth engine in the corrugated box market.

Segment Analysis

Slotted boxes reign supreme in the corrugated box market due to their versatility and ease of use across various applications. Single-wall options lead the pack for affordability with lightweight products, while double and triple-wall solutions are gaining ground for heavier or more delicate items. The food & beverage industry remains the top consumer for its protective qualities during transportation and storage, but e-commerce and sectors like personal care, consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals are significant growth contributors.

Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation included are:

By Type:



Slotted Boxes

Rigid Boxes

Telescope Boxes

Self-Erecting Boxes Others

By Product type:



Single Wall

Double Wall Triple Wall

By Application:



Food Beverages

E Commerce

Personal Care

Consumer Goods

Pharmaceuticals Others

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has disrupted the supply chain of raw materials used in corrugated box production. Russia is a major exporter of kraft paper, a key component in corrugated boxes. The war has led to a shortage of kraft paper, impacting production costs and lead times. Additionally, sanctions imposed on Russia have restricted trade, further affecting the availability of raw materials in certain regions.

Impact of Economic Slowdown

An economic slowdown can lead to reduced consumer spending, impacting the demand for various products. This, in turn, can lead to a decrease in demand for corrugated boxes as businesses may cut back on packaging costs. However, the essential nature of corrugated boxes in various industries, particularly food & beverage and pharmaceuticals, can offer some buffer against economic downturns.

Enquiry about the Report@

Key Regional Developments

The Asia Pacific region reigns supreme in the corrugated box market, capturing a dominant 42% share due to the massive consumer markets of India and China. Furthermore, government regulations promoting sustainable packaging and rising foreign investments are fueling further growth in the region. While North America isn't currently the leader, it's poised for significant growth driven by the e-commerce boom and a thriving healthcare sector, both with a heavy reliance on corrugated boxes.

Key Takeaways



The corrugated boxes market is projected to grow steadily due to the booming e-commerce sector, rising consumer preference for sustainable packaging, and increasing demand from various industries.

Sustainability concerns are driving innovation in the corrugated boxes market, with manufacturers focusing on eco-friendly materials and production processes. The Asia Pacific region is expected to retain its dominance in the corrugated boxes

Grab Attractive Discount@

Recent Developments in the Corrugated Boxes Market



On June 23, 2023, WestRock, a prominent player in the packaging industry, announced the acquisition of Greenfield Packaging, one of the leading corrugated packaging producers in North America, for a staggering USD 1.5 billion. In November 2021, The Smurfit Kappa Group, a global leader in the corrugated packaging sector, unveiled the establishment of an e-commerce Packaging Laboratory.

Buy Single User PDF of Corrugated Boxes Market Report @

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Scope

1.3 Research Assumptions

2 Research Methodology

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Challenges

4 Impact Analysis

4.1 Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

4.2 Impact of Ongoing Recession

4.3 Impact of Covid-19

5 Value Chain Analysis

6 Porter's 5 forces model

7 PEST Analysis

8 Corrugated Boxes Market Segmentation, By Type

8.1 Slotted Boxes

8.2 Rigid Boxes

8.3 Telescope Boxes

8.4 Self-Erecting Boxes

8.5 Others

9 Corrugated Boxes Market Segmentation, By Product Type

9.1 Single Wall

9.2 Double Wall

9.3 Triple Wall

10 Corrugated Boxes Market Segmentation, By Application

10.1 Food Beverages

10.2 E Commerce

10.3 Personal Care

10.4 Consumer Goods

10.5 Pharmaceuticals

10.6 Others

11 Regional Analysis

12 Company Profile

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Benchmarking

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Recent Developments

14 USE Cases and Best Practices

15 Conclusion

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Read More Report @