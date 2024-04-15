Robotic Surgical Procedures Market Worth USD 41.58 Billion By 2031; Share & Growth Report

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The calculated CAGR for Robotic Surgical Procedures Market over the forecast period of 2024-2031 was 21.72%, the estimated value of the market by 2031 will be USD 41.58 Bn.

Market Scope:

The recent healthcare trends which include the implementation of Robots, AI, and ML will be the key focus of the companies to improve the overall demand element for the market. The support from the government in approving the use of robotics in surgical procedures will be making the market an attractive marketplace for the key players during the forecasted period. The market growth seems to be in the pivot phase as many of the innovations are still in the trial phase. The key players will be experiencing high differences in the overall revenue generations if we compare developed nations with emerging nations.

Market Analysis:

The rising number of surgeries all around the world will introduce a high demand for key players. The need for robotic surgical procedures will be important because the current trend of health staff burnout in the healthcare industry. Hence, this will be making the market demand and market potential grow at an intense level.

The factors which will cause barriers for the key players will be the high cost associated with the overall implementation. The fact that external pressures of macro-economic conditions will be impacting the market growth. For instance, many Euro Zone nations are experiencing economic turmoil, and SNS Insider estimates the market demand to dip from these nations. The decrease in spending will also lead to changes in the buying patterns and will be impacting the overall growth.

List of Key Companies Profiled in Robotic Surgical Procedures Market Report:



Avateramedical GmbH

Smith & Nephew

Zimmer Biomet;

Medtronic

THINK Surgical

Accuray Incorporated

Intuitive Surgical

CMR Surgical Ltd.

Stryker Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Segment Analysis:

By Application



Gynaecology

Surgery

Orthopaedics

Urology Others

The Robotic Surgical Procedures Market is divided into one segment i.e., By Applications. The study of how the Robotic Surgical Procedures for several applications are been done will help investors to strategically think and make impactful decisions. The By application segment is divided into several sub-segments, the general surgery will be the segment which will be holding the maximum share. The other segments will be holding the highest CAGR growth rate. The rising number of surgeries all around the world will make the market attractive for new entrants.

Regional Analysis:

North America will be the region holding the highest share, the share predicted by SNS Insider is 51% . The initiatives taken by the U.S. government to improve the overall landscape of the healthcare industry will impact the growth of the market. The other worth noticing element for the key players in this will be how the emerging nations will be playing a role in generating revenue for the companies.

SNS Insider predicts the companies will be experiencing moderate growth in revenue generation from the emerging nations. Why? A recent survey shows the lack of adequate healthcare infrastructure will be making it difficult for emerging nations to adopt the latest technologies of Robotic Surgical Procedures.

How will geopolitical tensions impact the Robotic Surgical Procedures Market?

Many key players are dependent on the international suppliers. The high dependency rates will be a curse for the key players amidst high geopolitical headwinds. The high dependency will be further impacted as the supply chain constraints will be making the situation worse. Also, the ongoing wars will make the several regions of Europe unattractive for the key players. Many companies have stopped their operations in the effective nations and some companies will be withdrawing themselves.

Key Takeaways:



The rising surgical procedure in developed and emerging nations will be making the demand reach its maximum position during the forecasted period. For instance, according to Forbes surgeries in the U.S. has risen by 39%. This will be the key driving factor for the companies to address and align themselves with the opportunities the Robotic Surgical Procedures Market has to offer.

The uncertainty in emerging nations of the APAC region will be high during the forecasted period, as the high cost and the high requirement of infrastructure will make Robotic Surgical Procedures market growth doubtful in this region. The healthcare trend related to burnout will be the supporting factor, as the high supply and demand gap will be the key factor propelling the growth of the Robotic Surgical Procedures Market.

Recent Developments:



The rising investments by the companies where the major objective was to conduct assembly operations in the emerging nations. For instance, Stryker announced its SGTC park in India. It will help the company to focus on conducting operations in developing the products and meanwhile improve the overall feasibility of market expansion. The product portfolio expansion is done by STERIS where the addition of X-rays in their existing gamma irradiation.

