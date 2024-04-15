Wearable Payment Device Market To Surpass USD 153.9 Billion By 2031, Driven By Convenience And Contactless Transactions

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

The Wearable Payment Device Market is having significant growth, with a projected market size of USD 153.9 Billion by 2031, according to a recent report by SNS Insider. This growth represents a CAGR of 13.6% over the forecast period (2024-2031). This surge can be attributed to several factors, including the rising demand for HCE technology, which allows mobile and wearable devices to emulate cards on NFC-enabled devices without requiring a secure element. Additionally, the inherent convenience and speed of wearable payments for small transactions are driving market expansion.

Market Analysis

The wearable payment devices market is Driven by the Global governments are actively promoting digital payment networks, leading to a rise in payment-enabled devices. The Wearable payments offer a quick and effortless way to make purchases, particularly for small transactions. The widespread integration of NFC payment systems in mobile devices, with the growing comfort level with contactless cards and readers, is creating significant growth opportunities. The global growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) is consistently Growing the way for invisible payments, further helps to increasing the market expansion. Digitization is fundamentally transforming the way we conduct business and manage finances. The adoption of smart technologies, merged with increasing internet penetration, has led to an increased dependence on connected devices. The advancements in mobile applications, driven by VR and AI technologies, are influencing market growth. Banks are actively digitizing their operations, focusing on connecting card management systems with token service providers. This focus on digitization helps the demand for wearable payment devices, as they are growing transactions and eliminate Complicated processes.

Download Free Sample Report of Wearable Payment Device Market @

Top Companies Featured in Wearable Payment Device Market Report:



Alibaba Group

Google Inc.

Samsung Electronics

Apple Inc.

Fitbit Inc.

Barclays Plc.

Mastercard

Jawbone

PayPal Inc Visa

The use of wearable payment devices allows for quick and easy transactions in various sectors, including BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance), retail, energy & utilities, and more. Benefits such as reduced transaction times, increased convenience, and enhanced customer experience at point-of-sale terminals are Driving market growth. The Difficulties associated with replacing outdated POS terminals, a lack of consumer awareness regarding wearable payment options, and security concerns pose potential hurdles.

Market Report Scope:

The wearable payment device market includes a wide range of products, such as smartwatches, rings, wristbands, and fitness trackers, with the ability to make a secure and easy contactless payment. This technology Depends on Near Field Communication (NFC) and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) to transmit payment information wirelessly. The Advancements in this technology have simplified the integration of payment functionalities into wearables, resulting in a more streamlined and user-friendly experience. Banks and financial institutions are increasingly adopting wearable payment solutions, for the increase their potential and improve customer Experience.

Segment Analysis:

By Device type

Smartwatches emerged as the dominant segment within the wearable payment device market in 2023. This dominance is attributed to their popularity among fitness enthusiasts and their ability to seamlessly integrate tracking and payment functionalities.

By Technology

On the technology front, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) held the leading market share in 2023 due to its established presence and cost-effectiveness.

Wearable Payment Device Industry Segmentation as Follows:

BY DEVICE TYPE



Smart Watches

Payment Wristbands

Fitness Trackers Smart Rings

BY TECHNOLOGY



Near Field Communication Technology (NFC)

Quick Response (QR) Codes

Barcodes

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Contactless Point of Sale (POS) Terminals

BY SALES CHANNEL



Direct Sales Indirect Sales

BY APPLICATION



Retail/Grocery Stores

Hospitals

Restaurants

Entertainment Centers Others

Ask Your Query Before Buying this Research Report @

The Impact of Russia-Ukraine War:

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has cast a shadow on the global economy, with potential implications for the wearable payment device market. Disruptions in supply chains, sanctions, and fluctuations in energy prices create uncertainty and may hinder market growth, particularly in regions heavily dependance on trade with the involved countries.

The Impact of Economic Slowdown:

A potential economic slowdown could reduce consumer spending, impacting the adoption of wearable payment devices. Individuals may prioritize essential expenses over discretionary purchases such as wearables, potentially slowing market growth. However, the long-term outlook for the market remains positive, driven by the underlying shift towards cashless transactions and the increasing convenience offered by wearable payment solutions.

Key Regional Developments:

North America Region Dominates the Market with holding the largest market share in 2023. This dominance is attributed to factors such as the region's growing tech-savvy population, widespread adoption of wearable devices, and a growing preference for contactless payments. The APAC region is Growing with the highest Compound annual Growth Rate During the Forecast Period of 2024-2031.

Key Takeaway



The wearable payment device market is expected to surpass USD 153.9 billion by 2031, fueled by a CAGR of 13.6%. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of cashless transactions and convenient payment solutions offered by wearables.

Government mandates for digital payments and the rising popularity of contactless transactions are further accelerating market growth.

The integration of NFC and RFID technologies with wearables is creating improved payment experiences. The rise of the Internet of Things (IoT) is paving the way for invisible payments, further expanding market opportunities. North America currently holds the largest market share due to its technologically friendly population and widespread adoption of wearable devices. Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth due to its large population base and increasing demand for digital technologies.

Recent developments

January 2021: Google marked its entry into the wearable payment device market with the USD 2.1 billion acquisition of Fitbit Inc. This strategic move strengthens Google's hardware presence while potentially raising antitrust concerns.

September 2022: Apple Inc . unveiled the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE 2 alongside new iPad models. The Apple Watch Series 8 introduces advanced health and wellness features, including blood oxygen saturation measurement, alongside the existing payment functionality through Apple Pay. This launch highlights Apple's continued focus on innovation in the wearable payment device space.

Major Key Points from Table of Content

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter's 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Wearable Payment Device Market Segmentation, By Device Type

9. Wearable Payment Device Market Segmentation, By Technology

10. Wearable Payment Device Market Segmentation, By Sales Channel

11. Wearable Payment Device Market Segmentation, By Application

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profile

14. Competitive Landscape

15. USE Cases and Best Practices

16. Conclusion

Continued....

Access Detailed Research Insight with Full TOC and Graphs @

About Us:

SNS Insider has been a leader in data and analytics globally with its authentic consumer and market insights. The trust of our clients and business partners has always been at the center of who we are as a company. We are a business that leads the industry in innovation, and to support the success of our clients, our highly skilled engineers, consultants, and data scientists have consistently pushed the limits of the industry with innovative methodology and measuring technologies.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy

...

Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US)