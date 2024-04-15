Automotive Software Market Size Expected To Grow USD 34.79 Billion By 2031, Due To Regulatory Mandates For Vehicle Safety

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The Automotive Software Market , according to a report by SNS Insider, reached a size of USD 18.8 billion in 2023. This market is projected to reach a staggering USD 34.79 billion by 2031, reflecting a healthy Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8% throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.

Market Report Scope

Automotive software encompasses a collection of programmable instructions that govern various computer-based in-vehicle applications. These applications include telematics, body control, comfort features, communication systems, Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), and safety functionalities. Software advancements have pushed automakers to develop innovative solutions that enhance utility and convenience for drivers.

The automotive industry has become increasingly reliant on software services and solutions. These solutions empower manufacturers to improve vehicle performance, safety, and ultimately, the driving experience. The spectrum of software systems employed in the automotive industry is vast, encompassing auto mechanical software, safety software, connectivity software, entertainment systems, and navigation software.

Market Growth Factors

The Automotive Software Market is thriving due to a confluence of factors. Rising global car production and sales create a larger market for software solutions. Additionally, the growing adoption of ADAS features, autonomous and connected vehicles, and driver assistance devices necessitates more sophisticated software. Public concern for safety fuels demand for software that enhances both driver and vehicle protection. The shift towards environmentally friendly vehicles like EVs requires specialized software for powertrain management and battery optimization. Finally, a global embrace of innovative software solutions, population growth, economic expansion, advancements in deep learning and AI, and rising purchasing power in developing nations are all propelling the Automotive Software Market forward at a steady pace.

Leading Key Players of Automotive Software Market



Robert Bosch

Green Hills Software

Wind River Systems Renesas Electronics

Airbiquity

BlackBerry

NVIDIA

Autonet Mobile Inc.

Elektrobit NXP

Segment Analysis

The Automotive Software Market is segmented into four categories: solution, application, vehicle type, and software type. Solutions include autopilot, navigation, entertainment, and car safety software. Applications encompass ADAS & safety systems, body control & comfort systems, electric powertrains, infotainment, communication, and telematics. ADAS is anticipated to lead the application segment due to its focus on driver assistance and safety. Passenger cars dominate the market by vehicle type with 80% share, driven by the demand for luxury and convenience features. Finally, the market is categorized by software type: operating systems, middleware, and application software. Application software holds the largest share due to its ability to tailor functionalities to specific vehicles

Segmentation of Automotive Software Market

By Application:



ADAS & Safety Systems

Body Control & Comfort System

Remote Monitoring

Powertrain System

Communication System

Infotainment System

Biometrics

Vehicle Management & Telematics

Connected Services

Autonomous Driving

HMI Application V2X System

By Software Layer:



Operating System

Application software Middleware

By Solution:



Autopilot Software

Navigation Software

Car safety Software Entertainment Software

By Vehicle Type:



Passenger car (PC)

Heavy commercial vehicle (HCV) Light commercial vehicle (LCV)

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Latin America

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine is throwing a wrench into the well-oiled machine of global supply chains. This disruption is making it difficult for manufacturers to get their hands on critical components needed to develop automotive software. On top of that, the war has driven up the price of raw materials, squeezing profit margins even tighter. The potential for further economic sanctions on Russia adds another layer of uncertainty. While these factors may create short-term challenges for the Automotive Software Market, they are unlikely to derail its long-term growth trajectory.

Impact of Economic Slowdown

An economic slowdown can throw a curveball at the Automotive Software Market in two ways. First, reduced consumer spending power might lead to a dip in sales of new vehicles, particularly those packed with advanced software features that often come at a premium. This translates to a smaller market for the very software these vehicles rely on. Secondly, economic downturns can force automotive manufacturers to tighten their belts, potentially leading to cuts in R&D budgets. This could stifle innovation in the software sector, hindering the development of the next generation of features and functionalities that drive market growth. However, some manufacturers might prioritize core software development to ensure long-term technological leadership, mitigating the impact of a temporary slowdown.

Key Regional Developments

The Asia-Pacific region is poised to dominate the Automotive Software Market. This dominance stems from several factors fueling software demand. First, rapid infrastructure development creates a larger market for software solutions. Second, surging sales of connected vehicles, reliant on advanced software for functionality, drive growth. Third, the rising popularity of electric vehicles necessitates specialized software for managing complex powertrain systems and optimizing battery performance. Finally, increasing public awareness for safety leads to a demand for car safety features that require sophisticated software. Government initiatives promoting ICT infrastructure development further accelerate the adoption of advanced automotive software solutions in the region.

Key Takeaways for Automotive Software Market Study



The global Automotive Software Market is poised for significant growth, driven by the integration of advanced technologies in vehicles and the rising demand for autonomous and connected cars.

The increasing adoption of ADAS features, growing concerns about driver and vehicle safety, and the shift towards environment-friendly vehicles are some of the key factors propelling the market forward. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the dominant market share due to factors like rising automotive infrastructure, increasing sales of connected vehicles, and government initiatives supporting technological advancements.

Recent Developments



Robert Bosch GmbH introduced their Vehicle Dynamics Control 2.0 at IAA Mobility 2023. This software improves vehicle handling and safety through a smarter approach. BlackBerry Limited is making waves in the development of connected car technology. Their recent launch of the QNX Software Development Platform (SDP) 8.0 empowers automakers and Internet of Things (IoT) system developers.

Table of Content

