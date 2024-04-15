Hydrocolloids Market Set To Surpass USD 18.82 Billion By 2031, Driven By Functional Ingredient Demand

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) -< />

The Hydrocolloids Market is expanding due to the rising demand for processed and convenience foods, growing health consciousness, and increasing disposable income.

The SNS Insider report indicates that the Hydrocolloids Market is expected to grow to USD 18.82 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period of 2024-2031.

Some of the Key Players Included are:



I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Cargill, Inc.

CP Kelco

Ashland Inc.

Lubrizol Corporation

Rousselot S.A.S.

Kerry Group PLC.

Darling Ingredients Inc.

Fuerst Day Lawson

TIC GUMs Inc. and other

Market Report Scope

The surge in hydrocolloid-based products in building materials and cosmetics is expected to propel market growth. High demand for thickening and gelling applications in the food and beverage sector will drive sales, along with increasing preference for healthy and convenient food products. Hydrocolloids play a vital role in pharmaceutical formulations, gaining popularity for targeted drug delivery systems. In the personal care industry, the shift towards natural products increases hydrocolloid consumption, replacing synthetic chemicals.

Market Analysis

The hydrocolloids market is driven by a growing demand for functional ingredients. Factors such as preference for natural additives, demand for convenience foods, and expanding applications in pharmaceuticals contribute to market growth. Consumers are increasingly seeking out these options for their busy lifestyles. Advancements in targeted drug delivery systems and awareness of synthetic chemical effects further propel expansion. Asia Pacific dominates the market, supported by a booming food and beverage industry. The growing health consciousness among consumers propels the market growth forward. Hydrocolloids derived from plant sources like seaweed and agar-agar fit the bill perfectly, as they often boast additional health benefits like being a source of soluble dietary fiber.

Segment Analysis

By product, the gelatin product segment dominated the market in 2023 due to its widespread usage in various industries, including food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. Among applications, the food and beverage segment held the highest revenue share in 2023, driven by the increasing demand for hydrocolloids in thickening and gelling applications. The thickening agents function segment accounted for the second-highest revenue share in 2023, primarily due to the extensive use of hydrocolloids in enhancing texture and viscosity in food and pharmaceutical products. In terms of source, the animal source segment is expected to emerge as the most widely used source due to its versatility and compatibility with various applications.

By Product



Gelatin

Xanthan Gum

Carrageenan

Alginates

Pectin

Guar Gum

Gum Arabic

Carboxy Methyl Cellulose

Agar

Locust Bean Gum Others

By Function



Thickening

Gelling

Stabilizing

Fat Replacing

Coating Material Others

By Source



Botanical

Animal

Microbial

Seaweed Synthetic

By Application



Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care & Cosmetics Others

Impact of Russia Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine conflict could disrupt the global supply chain of hydrocolloids, leading to shortages and price fluctuations. Geopolitical tensions may also affect international trade regulations, impacting market dynamics. Collaborative projects involving affected countries could face delays, affecting market growth. Moreover, economic uncertainties resulting from the conflict may impact investment in research and development, slowing down market expansion.

Impact of Economic Slowdown

An economic slowdown affected consumer spending patterns, leading to reduced demand for hydrocolloid-based products. Companies may prioritize cost-cutting measures, affecting their purchasing decisions. Additionally, fluctuating raw material prices and currency exchange rates may further impact market dynamics.

Key Regional Development

The Asia Pacific region dominated the global Hydrocolloids Market in 2023 due to the growing food and beverage industry, increasing demand for natural ingredients, and rising consumer awareness about health and wellness. The region's robust economic growth, coupled with expanding industrialization and urbanization, is expected to drive market growth. Moreover, North America is expected to grow significantly from 2024-2031, fueled by technological advancements, increasing investment in research and development, and growing demand for functional food products.

Key Takeaways for Hydrocolloids Market



Increasing demand for functional ingredients across various industries drives market growth.

Asia Pacific leads the global market, supported by the booming food and beverage industry.

Gelatin remains the dominant product segment, catering to diverse applications. Continued investments in research and development and strategic partnerships are key strategies adopted by market players.

Recent Developments



In September 2021, Ingredion signed a strategic distribution agreement with Batory Foods to expand its reach in the United States.

In July 2021, Cargill Inc. announced a $45 million investment to add soluble fibers to its European portfolio in Poland.

In July 2021, W Hydrocolloids, Inc. introduced two new products for food applications.

In February 2021, Cargill Inc. launched WavePure seaweed powder for food manufacturers in Europe.

In February 2021, IFF completed the merger with DuPont's Nutrition & Biosciences business. In September 2020, W Hydrocolloids Inc. acquired Cargill's stake in Philippine Bio-Industries Inc.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Impact of Ukraine- Russia war Impact of ongoing Recession

IntroductionResearch MethodologyMarket DynamicsImpact AnalysisValue Chain AnalysisPorter's 5 Forces ModelPEST AnalysisHydrocolloids Market Segmentation, By ProductHydrocolloids Market Segmentation, By FunctionHydrocolloids Market Segmentation, By SourceHydrocolloids Market Segmentation, By ApplicationRegional AnalysisCompany ProfilesCompetitive LandscapeUse Case and Best PracticesConclusion

